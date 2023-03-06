Pete Davidson Crashed a Mercedes Benz Into Fire Hydrant and Then a Beverly Hills Home

On Saturday night, former SNL star Pete Davidson started his night by presenting at the Kids’ Choice Awards and ended it with a frightening crash. Law enforcement has confirmed that the comedian was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, with photos confirming Davidson and his fellow passenger, believed to be rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, were in a dark Mercedes-Benz when the collision occurred.

TMZ first reported on Davidson’s crash on Sunday afternoon, writing that law enforcement had told them Davidson and Wonders were involved in a Mercedes crashing in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. The vehicle reportedly hit a fire hydrant and then continued until it collided with a nearby house. Photos from the scene show scattered car parts and deep tire tracks in the lawn.

Scene of the accident that Pete Davidson and girlfriend Sui Wonders were reportedly in Saturday night together.

Beverly Hills Police Lieutenant Moreno later confirmed to Fox News Digital that Davidson and a female passenger were involved in the crash, which occurred on the corner of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue.

Nobody was injured,” Moreno told the outlet. “Nobody at the home and nobody in the car.”

Lieutenant Reginald Evans further shared with Fox News Digital that “speed may have been a factor” in the collision, and that no arrests had been made.

Law enforcement told both TMZ and Fox News Digital that, at this time, they have no reason to believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The car accident involving Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonders was a pretty wild scene on the night of the incident … and new video shows just how damaging the ordeal was. https://t.co/RqsYmkouo1 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2023

From vehicle photos obtained by TMZ and Fox News Digital, the car appears to be a dark Mercedes-AMG GT. Both airbags were deployed during the crash, the car’s windshield is shattered and the car’s left headlight was completely taken off. What remains of the vehicle is badly scratched and covered in heaps of dirt from the lawn it destroyed.

Representatives for Davidson have not responded to multiple outlets’ requests for comment at this time.

