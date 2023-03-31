Pete Davidson Doesn't Get The Interest In His Love Life
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson addresses his dating history in a candid podcast interview. Find out what he really thinks about all the attention surrounding his love life.
She knew exactly what she was doing.
Ivanka Trump broke her silence on the indictment of her father, Donald Trump. The statement, at just 27 words, was shared on her Instagram story.
The porn star was paid hush money by the former president a month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged affair.
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
Democratic lawmakers didn't hold back their anger Thursday at a House hearing about social media and censorship when a pair of Republican witnesses delivered testimony and left without being questioned. The shouting began after Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), the former attorney general of Missouri, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government about what they claimed was the Biden administration's effor
"Silver lining? You see him for what he is and can aim for better."
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be keeping King Charles III in the dark right now about their coronation attendance, but he’s already making plans for them. Despite all of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the royal family, the couple won’t be exiled to the last row of Westminster Abbey if they are […]
Miranda Lambert is in the middle of her Las Vegas residency. She was forced to cancel a show after being put on vocal rest.
Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members
Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala
South Carolina authorities are focusing on two persons of interest in the 2015 homicide of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the road miles from Alex Murdaugh's former hunting estate estate, a new report reveals.
"If it wasn’t for the players, (Augusta) would just be another golf course in Georgia."
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.
A New York grand jury's decision to indict former President Donald Trump has certainly made me like him better. But a few more indictments would help.
Trent Frederic was not going to let Lane Pederson get away with cross-checking Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in the face.
Fox NewsOn the heels of the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, an enraged Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a rant seemingly warning of impending political violence.The Fox host branded the indictment, which was announced during the latter half of The Five broadcast, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before seemingly threatening future violence. “There’s going to be a major ‘rally around the flag’ feeling. I’m starting to feel it right now. I’
NATO’s eastern flank has become an ideal proving ground for America’s most advanced fighter jet.
The "Daily Show" comedian was an avalanche of funny in mocking Paltrow's "white people court" ski trial.
"‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges."View Entire Post ›