Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski match outfits: A look at other times 'SNL' alum morphed into his girlfriends

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski continue to fuel dating rumors.

Earlier this week, news of Davidson and Ratajkowski’s relationship picked up after the "Saturday Night Live" alum reportedly spent his 29th birthday with the model Wednesday.

They were also recently seen embracing in New York while wearing matching outfits. The duo both rocked black puffer jackets and baggy tan pants.

It isn't the first time Davidson has matched with his significant other.

Here's a look back at other times Davidson has twinned with his girlfriends.

When Davidson and Ariana Grande were together in 2018, they not only matched their outfits occasionally, they also matched their accessories.

In a picture that has now gone viral, Davidson and Grande were seen walking hand in hand, both carrying small bags while snacking on lollipops.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande not only matched their outfits, they also matched their accessories.

On another occasion, Grande and Davidson both embraced the softness of pastels. While on stage during "The Sweetener Sessions," the couple showed off matching looks with Davidson rocking pink pastel sweatpants and Grande wearing an oversize matching purple sweatshirt.

Their relationship came to an end after they broke off their engagement in October 2018 after only five months of dating.

In March 2021, rumors began swirling that Davidson was in a relationship with "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor.

The couple was photographed while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2021, matching in different shades of green. Dynevor wore a dark green dress, while Davison opted for a light green sweater.

The two continued to date until August 2021, breaking up after five months. It is rumored their breakup was due to the distance between them. Dynevor lives in England, and Davidson lives in New York City.

Most recently, Davidson was in a relationship with "The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian. The two became a couple after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, and after weeks of claiming they were just friends, they confirmed their relationship in November 2021.

While out and about in London, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted wearing all black outfits. At the time, Kardashian's hair was also dyed platinum blonde, which she has done in the past.

Davidson and Kardashian endured hardships during the early days of their relationship, when Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, began making comments about their relationship, going as far as including a cartoon version of Davidson in one of his music videos.

After nine months of dating, Davidson and Kardashian went their separate ways in August 2022.