Pete Davidson Had All Four Of His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Removed, And Here's What They Used To Look Like

Woman & Home

Bedroom window treatment ideas are not only practical, but they can act as stylish, decorative designs for your bedroom that make a real feature out of your windows, as well helping to pull together your entire bedroom scheme. When exploring window treatment ideas, there are many options to choose from, however, the main categories you will come across are curtains, which are categorized as 'soft' window treatments, and blinds and shutters, which are 'hard' window treatments. For bedroom window treatment ideas, you want your chosen designs to be able to effectively block out the light so you can have a comfortable sleep space, as well as carefully considering how they can make your bedroom ideas feel more cozy, stylish and full of character.