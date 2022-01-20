Pete Davidson Joked About His Appeal With Women And Hinted At His Romance With Kim Kardashian Days After Apparently Finding Kanye West's Lyrics About Beating Him Up "Totally Hilarious"

It looks like Pete Davidson is making light of the ongoing fuss around his love life — and seemingly hinting at his romance with Kim Kardashian.

As you might be aware, Pete has long been faced with people questioning his notorious dating success with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few.

Most recently and surprisingly, Pete — who is known for his cutting sense of humor — has been linked with Kim.

When Pete and Kim reportedly started dating last November, social media sites were flooded with people questioning the spark between the unlikely couple.

In fact, Pete’s ex Kate even subtly chimed in on the conversation back in November, hinting that it’s his “nice personality” that makes him so charming.

Well, the Saturday Night Live comedian has now taken it upon himself to answer everyone’s questions about his appeal with a series of jokes made during a stand-up show in New York on Jan. 18.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” said Pete during his set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert.

“I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview,” he said, before comparing himself to a discounted DVD bin full of movies like Shrek Forever and Tropic Thunder.

Pete joked that the film Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash” before likening himself to that exact description.

“I’m Tropic Thunder,” he said. “I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal.”

Pete’s lighthearted quips came after a somewhat rocky week , during which he was faced with a few jabs from Kim’s ex husband, Kanye West.

Things got messy last Friday after Kanye — who now legally goes by Ye — said he’d been denied access to Kim’s home to see their children, claiming it was because Pete was inside.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen,” he told Hollywood Unlocked

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter, and that had not been defined,” he said.

“I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to,” he added.

Ye went on to accuse Kim of “playing games” with him before frankly putting her and Pete’s romance on blast.

Looking back on Kim and Pete’s joint Saturday Night Live appearance from October — during which they shared a steamy kiss in a sketch — Ye made it very clear that he wasn’t too pleased with the whole thing.

SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool’?” he questioned, referencing the fact that Kim had “How you gonna bring me toand kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool’?” he questioned, referencing the fact that Kim had enlisted his help ahead of her hosting debut.

However, Ye’s claim was quickly shut down by Kim’s lawyer, who told Page Six that the rapper isn’t being kept away from his children “by security or anyone else.” Sources close to Pete also refuted the claim, saying that he’s “ never been ” to Kim’s house.

But on top of all that, Ye also called Pete out directly in a new song released just days prior.

In his latest hit titled “ Eazy ,” which features rapper The Game, Ye drops a couple of lines mentioning Pete by name.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass,” he raps, followed by an unidentified person saying, “Who?”

Ye also criticized Kim and her parenting style in the lyrics before referring to himself as a “noncustodial dad.”

But despite the huge stir caused by Ye’s lyrics, Pete simply laughed the whole thing off during an episode of SNL that aired shortly afterward.

Posing as President Joe Biden from a parallel universe, Pete joked that there was only one man better off in our real world.

“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world, except one man named Pete Davidson... Your world is maybe more fun for him,” he quipped.

What’s more, just a couple of days ago, sources close to the comedian claimed that he actually finds the dig “totally hilarious.”

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six . “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West, and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

Another source added, “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer.”

