Pete Davidson must do public service, attend traffic school after crashing car into Beverly Hills home

LOS ANGELES — Pete Davidson must attend traffic school and complete mandatory community service as a penalty for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home this year, officials said Monday.

Davidson faced a misdemeanor reckless driving charge following the incident, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said last month.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Davidson was driving in the Beverly Hills flats March 4 when his Mercedes jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a home. Police said the actor was driving the car with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, in the passenger seat.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, both BHPD and the district attorney said.

Police said they did not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash and Davidson waited for police to arrive at the scene. They said he was cooperative and cordial.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles DA’s office said Monday that a court placed Davidson on an 18-month “diversion program” as an alternative to prosecution. The program requires him to do 12 hours of traffic school and 50 hours of community service. Davidson is allowed to serve all three penalties in the state of New York, the spokesperson said. They added that Davidson’s counsel “indicated (his community) service is likely to be completed at NYFD.”

Davidson’s firefighter father, Scott Davidson, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center when the comedian was 7.

Following the March 4 crash, police viewed surveillance footage of the crash and determined speed to be a factor.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the DA said last month.

A spokesperson for Davidson did not respond to requests fro comment.

On June 28, a source close to Davidson confirmed to TODAY.com that the actor had checked into rehab. The actor has previously sought help for mental health issues including borderline personality disorder, depression and anxiety.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com