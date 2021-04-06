Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement

The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement.

But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house, Vulture reports.

Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love.

