Pete Davidson ordered to perform community service after crashing car into Beverly Hills home

Comedian Pete Davidson will be required to perform 50 hours of community service after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Davidson avoided jail time after reaching the deal with prosecutors.

Davidson, 29, was driving with actress Chase Sui Wonders on the night of March 4 when he allegedly lost control and his Mercedes-Benz struck a fire hydrant and a home at a “high rate of speed,” damaging the residence and the vehicle.

No one was injured and no arrests were made. Investigators also said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

In June, nearly three months after the incident, Davidson was charged with reckless driving and faced the possibility of a 90-day sentence, a $1,000 fine and points on his license.

Later that month, Davidson entered rehab to treat battle borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to TMZ, Davidson entered a diversion program in July that did not require him to plead guilty or no-contest. He’ll need to perform 50 hours of community service in New York and plans to do so at the FDNY. Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, was a FDNY firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson must also attend traffic school and attend a “scared straight” presentation at a morgue to see victims of reckless driving, according to Yahoo News.

As a first-time offender, Davidson reportedly paid a “small” fine, too.

The charge will cleared from his criminal record 18 months after he completes the required actions.

Davidson was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons and has starred in a number of films and TV series, including the semi-biographical “King of of Staten Island” and “Bupkis.”