Pete Davidson is reportedly removing all 70+ of his tattoos. Here's a guide to the comedian's ink.

Pete Davidson is a comedian and actor. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Pete Davidson has over 70 tattoos on his body.

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian has ink inspired by past relationships and his favorite movies.

He also has tattoos for his late father, a firefighter who died in the September 11th attacks.

Pete Davidson is reportedly getting rid of the more than 70 tattoos covering his body.

During a virtual Q&A with "The King of Staten Island" cast in December 2020, the 27-year-old "Saturday Night Live" cast member revealed that he's "in the process of getting all his tattoos removed," per Mike McGranaghan, a film critic who attended the event.

Over the years, Davidson's tattoos have become a visual representation of his life story - chronicling romances with past partners, like Cazzie David and Ariana Grande, and paying homage to his father, a firefighter who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

While a lot of Davidson's tattoos are light-hearted, like a Winnie the Pooh cartoon and a Hillary Clinton portrait, Davidson began getting ink to hide the marks he gave himself from cutting his chest as a form of self-harm.

"That's why I started getting tats on my chest, to cover them. It's just a release, if you can't get a tattoo... When [I'm] so manic and upset, sometimes that's the only thing that will work for me," he explained during a February 2020 interview with Inked Mag.

Keep reading to see a complete rundown of the comedian's extensive tattoo collection.

Davidson's first tattoo, which is the word "swerve life," was inspired by Big Sean's song "Mercy."

"Swerve life" appears on Pete Davidson's right leg. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

When Davidson was 17 years old, he and his friend got matching leg tattoos with lyrics from Big Sean's song "Mercy."

"It says 'swerve life' because the Big Sean song had 'Swerve!' in it, and we were like 'That's gonna last forever!'" he told Variety, adding, "So now that's on our legs."

The tattoo came full circle after he started dating Ariana Grande, who was in a relationship with Big Sean years prior.

There are two micro-tattoos on his right hand.

Pete Davidson has several small tattoos on his hand. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Davidson has a peace symbol and a black heart on his right hand.

He has an electrocardiogram graph on his collarbone.

Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos on his chest. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Doctors use electrocardiograms to monitor heart health and check the electrical signals in a person's heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

Davidson has not confirmed the meaning behind the tattoo.

Davidson has the alien from the 1996 film "Mars Attacks" on his chest.

Pete Davidson has several film-inspired tattoos. NBC / Getty Images

The science fiction film, which was directed by Tim Burton, is about an alien invasion.

Jack Nicholson, one of Davidson's favorite actors, stars in the movie, which could play into Davidson's decision to get the ink.

In 2018, Davidson covered a tattoo that said, "Jokes come and go, but swag is forever" with a giant shark.

Pete Davidson has a shark tattoo. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The internet had strong reactions to Davidson's shirtless GQ photoshoot in 2018, one of which was criticism of his chest tattoo that said, "Jokes come and go, but swag is forever."

Days later, he covered the phrase with a colorful shark.

The words "soulmate" and "wobbly," which now surround the animal, were later additions to his collection.

Davidson has the word "warning" on his wrist.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on his hand. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The comedian added the word "warning" to his wrist.

Although Davidson hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the tattoo, he got the ink sometime after he and Grande broke up in October 2018, as he didn't have the word on his hand in photos of them together.

"93," the last two digits of his birth year, are tattooed in the middle of his chest.

Pete Davidson has the number 93 on his chest. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The comedian was born on November 16, 1993.

His left hand is covered with a map.

Pete Davidson has a map on his hand. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The map sits directly below the outer space tattoo on his arm.

On his left arm, Davidson has a sinister-looking Willy Wonka tattoo.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his arm. Andy Cross / Getty Images

The comedian used his Willy Wonka-inspired ink to drive home a punch line during a "Pete Davidson & Friends" comedy show in 2019, according to USA Today.

"I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day, Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died, and I was like, 'Oh, what a weird coincidence,'" Davidson told the audience.

He continued, "Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day, Gene Wilder dies. Now I'm like, all right, that's a coincidence, that's weird. So I'm thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?" The joke was a reference to C.K.'s sexual misconduct controversy.

Days after appearing in an "SNL" sketch about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the comedian got a tattoo of the late supreme court justice.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo of the late supreme court justice. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Davidson rapped about Ginsburg, who died due to complications from pancreatic cancer in September 2020, during a 2018 "SNL" sketch alongside Chris Redd and Kate McKinnon.

Days after the episode aired, he got a tattoo of "The Notorious R.B.G." on his shoulder, showing the former supreme court justice wearing a crown.

Davidson covered his "Dangerous Woman" bunny tattoo with a black heart.

Pete Davidson covered his Ariana Grande-inspired tattoo. Raymond Hall / Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

During his relationship with Ariana Grande, Davidson got the bunny ears that the singer wore on the "Dangerous Woman" album cover tattooed behind his left ear.

Once they parted ways, he covered it with a large black heart.

In June 2018, the comedian's tattoo artist Jon Mesa revealed that he warned Davidson against getting Grande-inspired art until they were married.

"I told Pete, 'Hey, dude, let's just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande's] you're wife.' Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other," Mesa told Page Six at the time.

Behind the same ear, he has two X's.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos behind his left ear. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

He added the design after covering up the Grande-inspired bunny ears.

A smiley face is directly below the X's.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his neck. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

The small tattoo sits directly below the black heart.

Davidson got a tattoo of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after she lost the 2016 election.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo of Hillary Clinton on his right leg. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

"I got the tattoo after she lost the election because she's such a cool person," he told Variety.

Davidson continued: "I didn't do it like one of those Super Bowl guys that are like 'The Eagles! We're gonna win!' She's just, like, dope. She's just a dope person."

Clinton seemed to approve of Davidson's tribute when she came across a photo of the ink on Instagram.

She commented: "Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years."

Davidson had a run-in with the former secretary of state in 2018 at Aretha Franklin's funeral, where they were seen chatting.

Davidson has a series of tattoos - including a ghost, Pac-Man, a plane, and a ski mask - layered on top of each other.

Pete Davidson has a heart cage on his chest. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The tattoos appear to be layered in the middle of his chest, situated below a broken heart symbol.

A white angel covers the right side of Davidson's back.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his back. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Flanked by black birds flying above it, the white figure looks down and covers the lower part of Davidson's back.

The other side shows a person wearing a black hoodie.

Pete Davidson has numerous back tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The tattoo of a person, which is surrounded by butterflies, seems to be in direct contrast to the white angel on the right side of his back.

The two tattoos may be a reference to the "good angel versus bad angel" trope used to represent the two sides of a person's conscience in popular culture, though Davidson hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the ink.

The phrase "Katy must learn to share her friends..." is on his side.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on his right side. NBC / Getty Images

Davidson hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the ink.

Davidson has a large wolf tattooed on his right forearm.

Pete Davidson has a wolf tattoo on his right arm. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The comedian has a tattoo of the animal on the front of his right forearm.

"Redrum," a famous reference to the 1980 film "The Shining," is tattooed on his hand.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his hand. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The word "redrum," which is "murder" spelled backward, is tattooed in red ink and all capital letters on the comedian's hand.

The ink is a reference to "The Shining," a 1980 horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick that was based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.

It's possible that Davidson chose the design because Jack Nicholson starred in the film, and the "SNL" comedian has been an outspoken fan of the Academy Award-winning actor's work.

During a 2018 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Davidson revealed that he turned down Lorne Michael's invitation to meet Nicholson.

"We were in LA, and he was having dinner with Jack Nicholson and Jon Hamm. He was like, 'Would you like to come?'" Davidson told the host, Howard Stern.

He continued: "I was like, 'No, there's nothing — what am I going to do? You guys are going to have conversations about stuff you can relate with, and I'm going to be like, 'Hey, what was the '[One Flew Over the] Cuckoo's Nest' like?"

Davidson told Stern that he "can't live with Jack Nicholson hating me."

A self-proclaimed fan of the Harry Potter franchise, Davidson has an Albus Dumbledore quote on his left forearm.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his arm. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The quote, which is from J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," is tattooed on his forearm.

It reads: "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

Davidson has previously spoken about being a "Harry Potter" fan and told Rolling Stone that he's read all seven books in 2016.

However, the comedian contradicted himself in a Variety interview years later, admitting that he hasn't read past the third book.

He has several planets tattooed on his left arm.

Pete Davidson is known for his performances on "SNL." Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The comedian has Earth, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn permanently drawn on his arm.

The words "pure imagination" are written above the planets.

Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos on his arms. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The words are written in cursive above his elbow.

Davidson has a tattoo inspired by the hit HBO show "The Sopranos."

Pete Davidson has tattoos all over his body. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

"Bada Bing" is in the name of the fictional strip club in the show, and Davidon's tattoo is a replica of the logo.

There's also a tattoo that says "Christmas Boy" on his stomach.

Pete Davidson has many tattoos on his stomach. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The words are framed by what appears to be mistletoe.

In honor of his late father, Davidson has a kneeling firefighter on his upper left arm.

Pete Davidson has a firefighter tattooed on his arm. Robert Kamau / Getty Images

The comedian has numerous tattoos that serve as tributes to his late father, Scott Davidson, who died when the "SNL" star was 7 years old.

Though he's spoken about the serious role that his father's death has played in his life, the comedian has also incorporated the tragedy into some of his routines.

"I lost my dad on 9/11," he said at a Comedy Central roast for Justin Bieber in 2015, according to the Washington Post.

He continued: "I always regretted growing up without a dad. Until I met your dad, Justin. Now I'm glad mine's dead."

His father's death also became a major plot point in Davidson's semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" (2020).

There's a large flower with bees on his side.

Pete Davidson has a flower tattooed on his side. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

It's surrounded by three bees and next to the hooded figure surrounded by butterflies on his back.

Davidson has a tattoo of two hands holding each other on his upper back.

Pete Davidson has a set of hands on his back. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The ink sits on the comedian's upper left shoulderblade.

He has a cartoon toaster and a drawing of DoodleBob above his elbow.

Pete Davidson has cartoons tattooed on his arm. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The comedian has DoodleBob, the self-portrait that SpongeBob SquarePants drew on season 2 of the Nickelodeon show, tattooed on his elbow. He also has a smiling toaster directly above it.

A proud Staten Island native, the comedian has Verrazzano Bridge tattooed on his left shoulder.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo of a bridge on his shoulder. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The Verrazzano Bridge connects Brooklyn and Staten Island, where Davidson was born and raised.

Davidson frequently mentions his upbringing in Staten Island in his comedy and even set the 2020 film "The King of Staten Island" in the borough.

He got a massive white unicorn tattooed on his right bicep.

Pete Davidson has a horse tattooed on his arm. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In 2019, Davidson got a white unicorn, complete with a horn, on his upper arm.

Tattoo artist Ryan Mullins shared a photo of the finished art on his Instagram.

He has his late father's badge number on his left arm.

Pete Davidson is a comedian. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In remembrance of his father, the comedian got "8418," his badge number, tattooed on his arm.

His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande also got the number tattooed on her foot while they were together. However, she covered it after they broke up.

He has three rubber ducks above the "8418" tattoo.

Pete Davidson has tattoos of ducks on his arm. NBC / Getty Images

The tattoo sits directly on his elbow.

Davidson and Grande got matching "reborn" tattoos while they were dating.

Pete Davidson got a tattoo that says "reborn." Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Grande and Davidson got matching "reborn" tattoos on their hands during their five month-relationship.

Following their breakup, the "Positions" singer covered hers with a design that looks like a feather or fern. Davidson has not confirmed whether he's amended his ink.

He has a wild cat on the underside of his left arm.

Pete Davidson has more than 70 tattoos on his body. NBC / Getty Images

The animal, which appears to be a tiger, is tattooed on the underside of his arm.

Machine Gun Kelly gave Davidson a real leg tattoo that says "Zeke" in their film "Big Time Adolescence."

Pete Davidson has multiple leg tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Davidson and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, co-starred in the 2019 film "Big Time Adolescence."

In one of the scenes, Kelly gives his longtime friend Davidson a tattoo on his right leg that reads "Zeke," which is the name of his character in the movie.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo confirmed that the ink was real.

"He actually killed it," Davidson said, adding that Kelly made the letter "Z" thicker because he retraced it "when they were starting to roll camera."

He covered a tattoo of Grande's last name with a large black keyhole.

Pete Davidson covered a tattoo of Ariana Grande's name with a black keyhole. Theo Wargo / Getty Images; Bobby Bank / Getty Images

While he was dating the "Thank U, Next" singer, Davidson got a tattoo of her last name running down the right side of his torso.

After they parted ways in 2018, he covered the cursive with a black keyhole.

He has a quote from the 2006 film "Rocky Balboa" on his back.

Pete Davidson has multiple film-inspired tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Taking inspiration from Sylvester Stallone's 2006 film, Davidson got a tattoo of one of Balboa's motivational lines.

The quote reads: "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

A quote from the 1982 film "The King of Comedy" is tattooed on his left hip.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

"The King of Comedy," which was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Robert de Niro, seemed to resonate with Davidson.

The film is about a struggling stand-up comedian named Rupert Pupkin (de Niro) who holds onto dreams of becoming famous.

His line, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime," is tattooed on Davidson's hip.

He has a New York state driver's license, three stars, and a quote tattooed on his right shoulder.

Pete Davidson has a series of tattoos on his shoulder. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Though he hasn't confirmed whose driver's license it is, Davidson has the I.D. tattooed on his shoulder. Three stars sit directly above it.

He also has the words, "Light up the dark" on his shoulder.

The number "11" is tattooed behind his ear.

Pete Davidson has tattoos behind his left ear. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The ink may be a tribute to his father, who died on September 11, 2001.

Davidson has his birth year on his left arm in addition to the main character from "The Grinch."

Pete Davidson's arms are covered in tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The comedian was born on November 16, 1993.

He has a series of micro-tattoos on his fingers, including a kite that covers a tattoo of Grande's initials.

Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos on his hands. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Davidson has the Pokémon character Pikachu tattooed on his left index finger.

On his opposite thumb, he has a small black kite, which covers the "AG" he got when he was engaged to Grande.

"IX," the roman numeral for "9" is tattooed on his left arm.

Pete Davidson has many tattoos. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The number is directly below the firefighter tattoo and could be a tribute to his father.

Davidson got a tattoo that says "We babies" on his hand while he was dating Cazzie David.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on his hand. Ariana Grande/Instagram

Even though the "SNL" cast member covered his tattoo of David's cartoon when he started dating Grande, he kept the matching "We babies" ink he got with her and Miley Cyrus in 2017.

The tattoo was likely in reference to an "SNL" sketch called "The Baby Steps," which featured Davidson, Cyrus, and Larry David.

He has "thank goodness" written on his chest.

Pete Davidson has the words "thank goodness" on his chest. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The tattoo is drawn in black ink.

He covered the "mille tendresse" tattoo that he got with Ariana Grande with the word "cursed."

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on the back of his neck. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

After Davidson began dating Grande, he got a tattoo on the back of his neck that read, "mille tendresse," a French phrase that translates to a "thousand tendernesses."

The phrase appears in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which is one of Grande's favorite movies, and the pop star has the same ink.

After the couple broke up, Davidson revisited the parlor to amend the ink and covered the phrase with the word "cursed."

He has "f--- you" written on the inside of his right middle finger.

Pete Davidson has multiple hand tattoos. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The phrase is on the middle of his finger in black ink.

He has a black scribble tattooed on his right hip.

Pete Davidson has a scribble tattooed on his hip. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Davidson hasn't confirmed the meaning behind this tattoo.

Davidson has a firefighter helmet, a Star of David, and a lotus drawing tattooed on the inside of his left arm.

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos on his arm. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The firefighter helmet is likely dedicated to his late father, Scott Davidson.

And though the comedian attended Catholic all boy's school, he's reportedly of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, which could explain the Star of David tattoo.

Davidson also has a tattoo of a lotus flower, which symbolizes peace, purity, and spiritual awakening in many cultures.

He has the Tootsie pop owl tattooed on the middle of his back.

Pete Davidson has an owl on his back. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In 2019, Davidson got the owl from the 1968 Tootsie Pop campaign drawn on his back.

His tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, posted a photo of the art to his Instagram and captioned the photo: "How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop roll?"

He has a tattoo of the phrase, "You know bupkis."

Pete Davidson has many tattoos on his chest. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

According to Grammarist, "bupkis" means "nothing" or "nonsense" in the Yiddish language.

He has numerous small tattoos on his hands.

Pete Davidson's hands are covered in tattoos. ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Davidson has a stick figure holding a gun tattooed on his right wrist. Opposite of the ink, he has the number "237" drawn vertically on him.

The comedian also has an arrow that covers the "H2GKMO" tattoo he got with Grande, who's known for saying, "Honest to God knock me out."

His left hand features another cover-up. Davidson got a tattoo inspired by his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David on his ring finger but decided to get an unidentified design over it when he started seeing Grande.

"Kanan," the name of his friend's son, is tattooed on his neck.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on his neck. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In December 2018, Davidson reportedly got the tattoo to celebrate his friend's young son.

He covered his tattoo of his ex Cazzie David with trees and a moon.

Pete Davidson covered his tattoo of Cazzie David. Pete Davidson/Instagram/Buzzfeed; NBC/Getty Images

Shortly after Davidson began dating Grande in May 2018, he covered a tattoo he got as a tribute to David, who he broke up with earlier that month.

His tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, drew over the cartoon to make it into a forest in June 2018.

"Did this crazy coverup last night on my boy @petedavidson," Mesa captioned the Instagram post.

Next to a tattoo of the painting from "Goodfellas," Davidson has his father's initials on his right arm above a crying heart.

Pete Davidson has many tattoos. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The comedian has a tattoo of the painting that Tommy's mother (Catherine Scorsese) shows off in the 1990 film "Goodfellas" on his torso. The painting was actually based on a photograph from a 1978 issue of National Geographic.

He also has the initials "SMD," which likely stands for Scott Matthew Davidson, on his arm. A crying heart with red ink sits directly below it.

On his left arm, Davidson has the fireman's prayer, four-leaf clover, and a number.

Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos on his arm. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Underneath the large firefighter on his bicep, Davidson has the words, "Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout" on his arm.

The phrase comes from a poem called "The Fireman's Prayer" in a 1958 book called "A Celebration of Poets" and likely is related to Davidson's late father.

Below the quote, he has a four-leaf clover, which is a symbol of good luck, and the number "1468." Davidson hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the number.

Davidson has boxing gloves on his back.

Pete Davidson has boxing gloves on his back. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The tattoo shows the gloves hanging upside down. They're directly beside a quote from "Rocky Balboa."

He has the word "goon" on his chest along with a one-eyed cartoon.

Pete Davidson is an "SNL" cast member. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Davidson got the word "goon" written on his chest in bright red letters. Directly below it, he has a large one-eyed cartoon animal.

He also has his godson's name on his neck.

Pete Davidson has a tattoo on his neck. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Davidson and Ricky Velez have been best friends for years.

"Right away, we clicked," Velez told the Daily Beast, adding, "He's family to me. He's the godfather of my son. We were just two native New Yorkers, young kids in the game, and we were definitely a lot younger than the people we were around."

A dedicated godfather, Davidson got the name of Velez's son, Leo, tattooed on his neck.

The word "Shaolin" is tattooed on Davidson's stomach.

Pete Davidson has tattoos on his stomach. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Shaolin is one of the oldest styles of martial arts.

Davidson has his own last name, Winnie the Pooh, and the pet pig he adopted with Grande tattooed on his left side.

Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos on his side. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The "SNL" star has his last name tattooed on his side directly next to a drawing of the famous cartoon Winnie the Pooh.

Lower down on his hip, Davidson has a tattoo of Piggy Smallz, the pet pig he and Grande adopted during their relationship.

Davidson has a Wu-Tang clan tattoo on his right shoulder.

Pete Davidson has tattoos all over his chest. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

"They are Staten Island. That's what Staten Island is," he said while chatting about the band, which formed in Staten Island, during a 2018 interview with Complex.

When the interview complimented his tattoo, Davidson responded, "Thank you. Mushrooms is a fun thing to do."

He has an "Order of the Phoenix" tattoo on his right forearm next to the wolf.

Pete Davidson has a Harry Potter-inspired tattoo. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

The ink is one of the many Harry Potter-inspired drawings the comedian has on his body.

He and Grande got matching cloud tattoos on their middle fingers.

Pete Davidson has a cloud on his finger. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The pop star also got the small emoji-like tattoo on her finger.

Read the original article on Insider