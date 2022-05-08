Pete Davidson reveals ‘the only thing’ he doesn’t like about Kanye West feud during stand-up set

Pete Davidson has addressed the Kanye West controversy during a stand-up set.

The comedian didn’t hold back on the subject when he graced the stage at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for the Netflix is a Joke festival on Friday (29 April).

In a video that was uploaded to Netflix’s YouTube channel this week, Davidson tells the crowd: “So, uh... how’s your year going? I’ve had a really weird year.”

He then proceeded to address the feud with West that began when he started a relationship with the rapper’s ex Kim Kardashian in January 2022.

Since Kardashian filed to divorce West, the rapper has made multiple public appeals in the hopes of getting back together with the reality star.

West then lashed out at Davidson in several social media posts and, in the music video for his song “Eazy”, he buries a cartoon version of the comeidan alive.

After Kardashian described Waest’s behaviour as “scary”, he apologised for some the posts, saying he would “take accountability”.

During the set, Davidson revealed “the only thing” he doesn’t like about the situation.

Pete Davidson talks about Kanye West during a stand-up set (YouTube)

“But people ask me weird questions,” he said. “That’s the only thing I don’t like. They ask you weird stuff.”

He continued: “The other day somebody came up to me, he was like ‘I hear you’re friends with Jack Harlow”.

The comedian then commented on the fact that West put Harlow, who is a rapper, on his latest record Donda 2 despite the fact Davidson’s been friends with him “for like two, three years”.

Davidson said: “[Kanye] did it anyway, and people come up to me and are like, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does that get under your skin?’ And I’m like, ‘No, he’s a rapper. that’s his feield that’s what they do. It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

He then quipped, in reference to West’s gospel choir: “It would hurt my feelings if I saw Bill Burr at Sunday Service.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating (Getty Images)

Davidson starred with Burr in Judd Apatow comedy The King of Staten Island in 2020.

Elsewhere, he joked that West should disguise himself as Mrs Doubtfire to return to the family home.