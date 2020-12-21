Pete Davidson says he wishes Cazzie David 'nothing but the best' after she published an essay about their breakup

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David dated for over two years. Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

Pete Davidson responded to Cazzie David's essay collection, "No One Asked For This," in which she wrote about their 2018 split.

"I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best," he told Insider.

Davidson continued, "I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart."

"No One Asked for This" was published by HMH Books in November and debuted as the No. 2 book on The New York Times' paperback nonfiction best seller list on December 6.

David previously confirmed that the exes are now friends in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, explaining that she showed Davidson the essay before it was published.

She also admitted that one of the book's final entries, "Erase Me," was the essay that she was the most anxious to share with readers.

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," David told the outlet. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there's nothing that's gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

In "Erase Me," David wrote a detailed account of her 2018 breakup with the "Saturday Night Live" cast member.

She claimed that the comedian ended their two-year relationship over text. The next day, she logged onto social media and learned that he'd covered the tattoos dedicated to her and moved on with Ariana Grande. David wrote: "I felt like I was being terrorized."

At the end of "No One Asked for This," David included a note thanking her ex in the acknowledgments.

"Pete. I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me," she wrote.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David dated for two years before parting ways. C Flanigan / Getty Images

Aside from regularly appearing as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," Davidson is currently partnering with Amazon. He and his grandfather, Stephen Davidson, released several never-before-seen home videos from the comedian's childhood in a video promoting the Echo Show, a smart speaker with video call capabilities.

In celebration of the partnership, Amazon has pledged to donate $1 million worth of Amazon devices to organizations supporting first responders. One of the organizations is Answer The Call, a fund that supported Pete's family in the aftermath of his father's death.

"Answer The Call is just a really fantastic organization that helped my family when my dad passed," Pete said of his father, Scott, who was a first responder and died during the September 11 attacks in 2001. "We wouldn't have been able to get through that time without their help. Just to be able to help out in any way possible to those types of organizations, we're really grateful that Amazon is doing that."

