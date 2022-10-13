Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian his 'personal life' was 'scarier' than going to space and that he couldn't wait to be 'away from everybody' ahead of his canceled Blue Origin flight

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Hulu's "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 5, 2020. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Pete Davidson said that his "personal life" was "scarier" than going to space earlier this year.

Davidson was set to travel to space on one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches in March.

However, he eventually didn't travel to space on the launch.

Earlier this year, Pete Davidson said that his own life was more fear-inducing than the prospect of going to space, shortly before he was set to travel on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launch in March.

During a phone call with his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian on season two, episode four of Hulu's "The Kardashians," which aired Thursday, Davidson joked about his upcoming space travel, which was eventually canceled. When Kris Jenner asked him if he had arranged a will in case things went awry, he said that he was "making one."

Still, the prospect didn't seem too daunting for the former "Saturday Night Live" star.

"My personal life is scarier," Davidson said on the phone. "To be completely honest, I can't wait to get the fuck away from everybody."

"Are you gonna come back?" Jenner asked, with Kardashian echoing her question.

"I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe," Davidson replied.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In March, Blue Origin, Bezos's rocket company, announced that Davidson was set to take part in a space flight alongside five other passengers. However, the company announced later that month that Davidson would no longer be a passenger on the launch. In the episode, Kardashian said that there were "scheduling conflicts" with one of Davidson's projects after the launch date was moved.

"I'm sure there's nothing Pete would love more than to get off of this planet right now, and would love to go to space to get away from everyone," she said during a confessional.

Kardashian and Davidson have since broken up, as Insider confirmed in August, but were together at the time Thursday's episode was filmed. "The Kardashians" has provided some insight into their months-long relationship, from how they got together to the "thoughtful" gestures he would make.

Jenner said during the episode that she thought Davidson was "amazing."

"No drama, no stress, he's just Pete, fits in with the family," she said. "I think Kim is happy. She laughs, she's more confident. Pete brings out the best in her."

