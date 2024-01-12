Pete Faraone faces primary contest against Jackie Arroyo Butler in Commissioners Court bid

For Pete Faraone, a run for office was never in the cards. But as the filing deadline neared to run for the Precinct 1 seat on the El Paso County Commissioners Court, he decided to make a move.

"I was concerned about the lack of qualified candidates in the race," Faraone said. "I just really believe the people, they deserve to have a choice in this election, that's a big reason I got in."

Faraone, who has served as president of the El Paso County Sheriff's Officers Association since 2018, will face Democrat Jackie Arroyo Butler in the Super Tuesday primary slated for March 5. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Ryan Woodcraft in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Butler has a months-long advantage in the race as she announced her candidacy only days after Commissioner Carlos Leon, who she has worked with since 2022, announced his retirement from the Commissioners Court in April.

Adding to her advantage, Butler has garnered significant support from El Paso Democrats like state Reps. Mary Gonzalez and Joe Moody.

But despite being the last to enter the race, Faraone believes his experience in law enforcement and commitment to public safety and lower taxes will resonate with Precinct 1 voters.

Union man

Faraone has lived in El Paso since he was 4 years old. A graduate of Hanks High School, he joined the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in 2002.

Though he spent more than a decade with the Sheriff's Office, it's his time at the El Paso County Sheriff's Officers Association, which he assumed in 2018, that he's most proud of.

With the Sheriff's Association, Faraone represented over 800 members and went to bat for them on various topics.

Fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter John Herrera's family, along with members of the El Paso County's Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association, pose for a photo with El Paso County commissioners after the court adopted a resolution recognizing Sunday, March 26, 2023, as Deputy Peter John Herrera Day.

"That's anything having to do with the contract," Faraone said. "We bargained a contract with the county of El Paso that covers wages, working conditions, promotions and different benefits."

Faraone also served on the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas executive board, where he represented more than 24,000 members statewide and oversaw a budget of over $11 million.

Faraone ran unopposed for reelection as president of the Sheriff's Association but resigned that post effective Jan. 2, 2024.

"I didn't retire for this campaign," he said. "I retired because I felt it was the right thing to do as I do this campaign. So, I'm going to have (a lot of) time to get out there and knock on doors and meet people and get to know them. And I'm ready."

Taxes and public safety

Like his opponents in the race, Faraone's first priority is to tackle property taxes, a challenge for many in El Paso.

"You hear the frustration in the community over taxes," Faraone said. "Everybody's been talking about it. I think we need to hold the line on taxes."

Additionally, Faraone took exception with the recent raise commissioners voted to give themselves while raising property taxes to $138 more per year for homeowners. Faraone vowed never to vote in favor of a pay raise for commissioners.

In August 2023, commissioners raised their salaries from $114,900 to almost $133,500, while the county judge's salary jumped from $131,500 to more than $152,700.

Former El Paso County Sheriff's Officers Association President Pete Faraone (second from left) joins County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and County Commissioner Carlos Leon to sign the latest contract for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Working in law enforcement himself, Faraone also sees public safety as a key issue, as well as improving infrastructure on the East Side, where the ongoing growth continues to frustrate motorists and residents alike.

While he is still playing catch-up to the other two candidates in the Precinct 1 race, only recently installing campaign signs and launching his website, he believes having "been the voice for law enforcement" in El Paso and across Texas is all the advantage he'll need.

As a commissioner, Faraone will have limited oversight of law enforcement activities. Voters elect a sheriff for that role, but commissioners do have an influence on the Sheriff's Office budget.

"I think everybody wants to feel safe in this community," he said, "and I'll be able to bring a different perspective to the court with the experience I have."

