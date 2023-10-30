Pete Sampras Reveals His Wife Bridgette Has Ovarian Cancer

Tennis great Pete Sampras announced this weekend that his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is battling ovarian cancer. The 50-year-old mom of two underwent major surgery and chemotherapy after her diagnosis and “continues with targeted maintenance therapy.” Wilson-Sampras’ acting credits include Billy Madison, Saved by the Bell, and Santa Barbara, but has not done a movie or TV show in 15 years. “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this,” her husband said. “However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supports of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

