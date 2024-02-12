Peter Andre calls wife Emily a 'trooper' after she spoke of 'challenging' third pregnancy

Peter Andre has reassured fans that he is taking good care of wife Emily MacDonagh after revealed she is finding her third pregnancy “challenging”.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, and NHS doctor, 34, confirmed that they were expecting in October.

The couple are already parents to daughter Amelia, 10, and son Theo, seven, while Andre also shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.

MacDonagh opened up about her pregnancy during a recent interview on ITV's Lorraine and admitted she had found it “harder” this time around.

She explained: "It's been harder and I don't know if it's because I'm older or because I have two kids already. It has definitely been a little bit more challenging but I think that's going to be expected isn't it?

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh with their family (Instagram/Emily MacDonagh)

"The more pregnancies you have I guess that get a little bit more challenging but I love it and it's a precious time and I can't believe it's coming to an end which makes me think I really need to relish these times."

Addressing her remarks in his latest column with OK! Magazine, he said: "We’re a matter of months away from welcoming our newest family member – how exciting!

"Emily mentioned on Lorraine that this has been her toughest pregnancy and I can assure you all, I’ve been looking after her.

"She is a trooper though. No matter how tough it gets, she just gets on with things but, as always, I’ll be sure to look out for her."

Andre was full of praise for the mum-to-be when speaking to The Standard at an exclusive preview of The Butterfly Ball @ Fantasia 3 in aid of Caudwell Children last month.

He said; "Emily's great. She takes pregnancy in her stride, she’s brilliant."The thing is it really makes you respect a mum and what she has to go through.

“She has to do all of the work before the baby is born and I’m very hands on but there’s only so much I can do, you know, if she chooses to breast feed and everything I can only do so much, but she’s great."