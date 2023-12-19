Peter Bone loses seat, triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Rishi Sunak faces another difficult by-election in the new year after people in Wellingborough threw out Peter Bone, the sitting MP.

The recall petition on Mr Bone’s future was signed by 10,505 people – more than the 10 per cent of voters needed for him to lose his seat in the Northamptonshire constituency.

In October, he was suspended from the Commons for six weeks after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct. He is sitting as an independent after losing the Conservative whip.

The six-week process of the recall petition prompted by his suspension closed at 5pm on Tuesday.

Mr Bone lost the Wellingborough seat after at least 10 per cent of the 79,046 eligible voters in his constituency – 7,904 people – signed the petition. He has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005 and retained it at the last election with a majority of 18,540.

He was found to have “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a staff member in 2012 and 2013.

‘I will have more to say on these matters’

The Independent Expert Panel, Parliament’s behaviour watchdog, upheld an earlier investigation that found he broke the MPs’ code of conduct on four counts of bullying and one of sexual misconduct. The panel found he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid.

Mr Bone has denied the allegations. The former minister was kicked out of the parliamentary Tory party a day after the report was published on Oct 16.

He said after the petition result was announced that it “came about as a result of an inquiry into alleged bullying and misconduct towards an ex-employee which was alleged to have occurred more than 10 years ago. These allegations are totally untrue and without foundation”.

He added: “I will have more to say on these matters in the new year.”

Mr Bone said 68,897 people “chose not to sign the petition, which represents 86.8 per cent of the electorate” and there would be a by-election early next year.

“This seems bizarre as 86.8 per cent of the electorate did not want to remove me from office, nor for there to be a by-election, and yet we are still to have one,” he said.

‘Opportunity to vote for a fresh start’

Anneliese Dodds, who chairs the Labour Party, said voters in Wellingborough had the “opportunity to vote for a fresh start” in the by-election.

She said: “The results of the recall petition demonstrate that Wellingborough is ready for change. The Conservative Party has presided over 13 years of failure, not least in the ‘professionalism, integrity and accountability at all levels’ that Rishi Sunak promised.

“Despite serious allegations made against him, Peter Bone has dragged his constituents through a lengthy recall petition rather than doing the right thing and offering his resignation.

“The people of Wellingborough now have the opportunity to vote for a fresh start with Gen Kitchen and the Labour Party. They deserve an MP firmly on their side and focused on their priorities.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.