Peter Bone: Tory MP facing suspension after bullying probe

Parliament's behaviour watchdog has recommended Conservative MP Peter Bone be suspended for six weeks for bullying and sexual misconduct.

It follows a complaint made to the body by a former member of staff, over alleged behaviour which took place over 10 years ago.

The suspension will have to be voted on by the House of Commons to be approved.

It would trigger a recall petition that could potentially lead to a by-election in Mr Bone's Wellingborough seat.

Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) found Mr Bone broke Parliament's sexual misconduct rules by indecently exposing himself to the staffer during an overseas trip.

It also upheld five allegations of bullying, including "instructing, or physically forcing, the complainant to put his hands in his lap when Mr Bone was unhappy with him or his work".

It also found he "verbally belittled, ridiculed, abused and humiliated" him, and "repeatedly physically struck and threw things" at him, including hitting him with his hand or an object such as a pencil or a rolled-up document.

It also upheld an allegation Mr Bone "repeatedly pressurised" the staffer to give him a massage in the office. It found this was bullying, but not sexual misconduct.

Tory Party complaint

The staffer made the complaint to the watchdog in October 2021, with a separate complaint to the Conservative Party - made in 2017 - unresolved.

Mr Bone appealed against the ruling, by Parliament's ICGS, but it was dismissed by a sub-panel.

In a statement after the watchdog released its ruling, Mr Bone said the allegations were "false and untrue".

He added that the probe by the ICGS was "flawed" and "procedurally unfair".

The BBC has contacted the Conservative Party for a comment.