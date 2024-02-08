Peter Butzin: Legislature heads toward gutting ethics enforcement

The Florida Legislature, apparently in complicity with the Florida League of Cities, has taken a giant leap to gut enforcement of the almost 50-year-old Sunshine Amendment. In addition, it has taken aim at cities that have approved local ethics ordinances that are more stringent than state law.

It’s rich that the Florida League of Cities, which has long championed home rule, supports SB 7014 and HB 1597. The bills would significantly weaken the existing municipal ordinances in Miami, Naples, Palm Beach County, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee. These ordinances ensure that local government officials serve their constituents rather than line their own pockets. Apparently, for the League, home rule doesn’t apply to ethics.

Exterior shot of Tallahassee City Hall.

In 2014, 67% of Tallahassee’s voters approved sweeping ethics and campaign finance amendments to the city’s charter, despite strong opposition from city officials. The Independent Ethics Board created by the amendment has the power to initiate and investigate citizen complaints against public officials who are charged with misusing their public position.

SB 7014, on a fast track that passed Senate on February 1st, significantly weakens enforcement, including an egregious poison pill amendment that requires all complaints filed with the state ethics commission and local ethics boards to be “based upon personal knowledge or information other than hearsay” to qualify for investigation.

This may sound innocuous, but usually the only people who have personal knowledge of corruption are those who have engaged in unethical behavior. An investigative journalist may uncover corruption or a low wage employee who’s afraid to make waves may suspect violations, but an average citizen can’t file a complaint unless he or she has personal knowledge that alleged corruption may have been committed.

Similarly, municipal ethics boards, such as Tallahassee’s, would be stripped of their power to initiate a complaint.

In a word, enforcement of both the Sunshine Amendment, and tougher, local ethics ordinances would be unenforceable.

HB 1597, a companion to the Senate Bill, appears to be fast tracked for passage as early as this week. It’s not too late to kill this awful assault on ethics.

Peter Butzin of Tallahassee, Florida is active in the volunteer organization, Citizens for Ethics Reform, which backed the “Ethics, Anti-corruption and Campaign Financing” charter amendment and has worked for its implementation. He also was a part of a statewide campaign that supported passage of the Sunshine Amendment in 1976.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Peter Butzin: FL Legislature heads toward gutting ethics enforcement