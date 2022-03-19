Peter Coates Just Bought 3.5% More Shares In Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Investors who take an interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) should definitely note that insider Peter Coates recently paid US$1.10 per share to buy US$329k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Troika Media Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Peter Coates was not their only acquisition of Troika Media Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.15 per share in a US$3.0m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Coates.

Peter Coates bought a total of 1.02m shares over the year at an average price of US$3.25. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Troika Media Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Troika Media Group insiders own 34% of the company, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Troika Media Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Troika Media Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Troika Media Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

