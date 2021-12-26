Peter Dinklage on playing "Cyrano"
The famously private "Game of Thrones" star talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about a new film adaptation of the play "Cyrano de Bergerac," featuring Dinklage as the ghostwriter of love letters wooing the beautiful Roxanne. Stahl also talks with "Cyrano" screenwriter Erica Schmidt (Dinklage's wife); and with director Joe Wright, who reveals how the period romance almost devolved into a disaster movie while shooting near a suddenly-active volcano.