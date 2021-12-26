Peter Dinklage on playing "Cyrano"

Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting on Saturday, is the latest sign that Chinese regulators are marginally easing curbs on the property sector to prevent a hard-landing. Echoing China's annual Central Economic Work Conference held in early December, the PBOC said it will prioritise economic stability, amid an increasingly severe external environment and the unrelenting global pandemic.