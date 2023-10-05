Peter Doocy Asks Karine Jean-Pierre If White House Is 'Loving' That House GOP Can't Govern

Ever theprovocateur, Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Wednesday asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the administration was gloating over House Republicans’ inability to govern. (Watch the video below.)

“Is any part of the West Wing here just loving the fact that Republicans don’t appear to be able to govern the one part of the government that they actually control?” he asked during a press briefing.

Republican resistance to permanently avoiding a government shutdown and the drama around the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have delayed other House business.

“Nobody is loving anything when we’re not able to deliver for the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “Nobody is loving that. It is important for Congress to work, not for us but on behalf of the American people. It is important to make sure that we meet the challenges of the American people.”

A breakaway faction of Republicans joined with Democrats to unseat McCarthy, highlighting Republican division in the GOP-run chamber. Days before that, Republicans failed to pass spending bills leading up to an imminent shutdown before a stopgap measure was approved to avert it on Saturday.

“What we saw on Saturday should have never have happened,” Jean-Pierre told Doocy. “We’re glad that a deal was made. We’re glad that we’re not in a shutdown. But House Republicans should have never gotten us that far. ... They can fix this ― they’re creating the chaos.”

