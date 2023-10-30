Peter Doocy to KJP: Does Biden think anti-Israel protesters are 'extremists'?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
FOX News’ presses White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about anti-Israel protests in the country.
FOX News’ presses White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about anti-Israel protests in the country.
This simple hanging hack makes closets look so "fancy and expensive," according to TikTokers.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, an all-time low.
The White House and the Department of Education released draft regulatory language for debt relief using the rulemaking process under the Higher Education Act.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.K. is hosting what it has described as the first event of its kind, the "AI Safety Summit" at Bletchley Park, the historic site that was once home to the World War 2 Codebreakers and now houses to the National Museum of Computing. "We're going to play the summit we've been dealt," Gina Neff, executive director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, speaking at an evening panel last week on science and safety at the Royal Society.
Why past efforts to promote baby boxes stateside have stalled — and why a new DockATot bassinet stands out.
Typically a strong greenback and higher interest rate environment puts pressure on precious metal prices, which are denominated in US dollars.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
African mobile video network StarNews Mobile has secured $3 million in pre-Series A funding. Currently, the service is available in six African countries, including Cameroon (where it started), Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Benin and Ivory Coast. Founder and CEO Guy Kamgaing launched the startup in 2017.
A new book says that Democrats have had, and continue to have, the opportunity to build a dominant political majority in the age of Trump, but their policies on economics, and on hot-button social issues, have left the working person behind.
Kansas, which opened the season as the No. 1 team in the country, is once again the favorite to win the Big 12.
The Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by "the force of law."
This past week, Carta CEO Henry Ward took it upon himself to send a letter to customers addressing the company’s recent negative press. It is obviously not great that Carta has found itself in such a position.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
Many regional banks say their troubled loans are on the rise as commercial borrowers show more signs of strain.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.
NASA plans to launch the INFUSE mission at 11:35 PM ET on Sunday October 29 from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It will observe the Cygnus Loop, or Veil Nebula, supernova remnant
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
A 1985 BMW 635CSI 6-Series coupe, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.