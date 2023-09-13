Peter Gianopoulos, head of United Way Fox Cities, resigns effective immediately

MENASHA - Peter Gianopoulos has resigned as president and CEO of United Way Fox Cities, effective immediately.

Gianopoulos served as the head of the organization since April 1, 2021, when he succeeded Peter Kelly, who retired.

Kim Bassett, president of the United Way Fox Cities board of directors, announced the resignation Tuesday in a post on the organization's Facebook page.

"United Way's highly effective leadership team, talented staff and dedicated board are committed to ensuring uninterrupted services during this transition period," Bassett said in the post.

"We are actively identifying an interim president & CEO and beginning our search for a permanent replacement. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and service Peter provided to our organization and the impact that he made during his time with us. We wish him all the very best."

No reason was given for the abrupt resignation. The Post-Crescent called the United Way to learn more and was provided with the same statement from Bassett that was posted on Facebook.

Before Gianopoulos was named United Way Fox Cities president and CEO, he worked for Thrivent for nearly 25 years in the company's governance, risk, compliance and internal audit programs.

