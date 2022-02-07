Peter Kiwitt, former RIT professor, sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking

Updated story, Feb. 7, 2022: A former Rochester Institute of Technology professor was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a sex trafficking ring.

Peter R. Kiwitt, 63, of Rochester, pleaded guilty last year to one count of sex trafficking by coercion. Prosecutors said that Kiwitt, a registered sex offender, forced a 17-year-old girl to engage in prostitution, using her addiction to heroin to coerce her to engage in commercial sex acts with men in the Rochester area.

The sex trafficking ring was uncovered after the girl was found dead from a drug overdose in January of 2019. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI jointly investigated Kiwitt's crimes.

Kiwitt had been arrested in 2017 for possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 10 years probation and placed on the sex offender registry.

Original story, Aug. 31, 2021:

When police and prosecutors managed to open the contents on Peter Kiwitt's telephone in late summer of 2019, they found 35 folders with photos of young women: Many were older teenagers or young women in explicit sexual positions or engaged in sex.

However, there was a folder with photos of a minor — a 17-year-old girl. Some were normal every day photographs; some were of her naked; and one was of her funeral that came days after her overdose on heroin.

Kiwitt, 62 and a former Rochester Institute of Technology professor, recently pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking by coercion. The 17-year-old was one girl, according to court papers, whom Kiwitt plied with heroin then prostituted. He would take her money after her prostitution encounters, then feed her addiction, prosecutors allege.

"He presents himself as a married man, a professional accomplished person," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Marangola. "He used that to manipulate these girls."

Kiwitt did not provide the 17-year-old with the heroin that killed her, but he had given her heroin before and served as her pimp, court papers say. The girl's older sister, whom Kiwitt also prostituted, provided police and federal prosecutors with the evidence that led to his arrest.

Ultimately, Kiwitt pleaded guilty to trafficking the older sister by coercion.

"But for her sister coming forward, we would not be here," Marangola said.

Problems at RIT

At RIT, Kiwitt was an assistant professor at the school of film and animation. A filmmaker, he also was involved in several films that had national circulation, including a 1996 movie that focused on the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Reporting from the RIT student-run Reporter magazine shows that Kiwitt had issues while there, yet continued teaching. A 2017 article says that Kiwitt had two Title IX complaints against him; specifics were not detailed but those complaints can include allegations of sexual harassment.

There were numerous negative student evaluations, focusing on his behavior, and colleagues also had concerns, the article said. "Kiwitt’s time as a professor came with a lot of talk among students about his alleged inappropriate verbal and physical behavior," according to the Reporter.

RIT officials said they could not comment on a specific individual.

"RIT’s paramount concern is the health, safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff. RIT works to foster an environment that encourages people to come forward and report incidents of violations of policy (Title IX), or actions that threaten the health, safety or well-being of members of the RIT community," RIT Chief Communications Officer Bob Finnerty said in an email. "Policies and procedures are in place to ensure that such reports are acted upon expeditiously."

In 2017 Kiwitt was arrested for possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 10 years probation and placed on the sex offender registry.

"After not returning to his position as a professor the semester after his arrest, he reportedly sent out emails to alumni closest to him and past advisees claiming he had left RIT to pursue filmmaking full-time," according to the Reporter.

On the police radar

Only about a month before her death, the 17-year-old told police that she was being "pimped out" by Kiwitt, records show.

Police were interviewing her about possible prostitution activities. She said he had "never been physical with her" but "scared her with his threats and tone," a report says. She said he "supplied her with heroin and fentanyl."

In January 2019 the teenager died of the overdose at the home of a prostitution customer, who'd left her as he went to work. Kiwitt "was already on law enforcement's radar" and the death added more urgency, Marangola said.

Police found other young women "who indicated that they engaged in sexual relationship with (Kiwitt)," Marangola said at a 2020 hearing. "He supplied them with drugs; and ... he also obtained clients for them. They engaged in commercial sex acts with those clients."

Kiwitt was doing this while still on probation, which allowed his telephones to be searched. It was on one of his phones that, with a search, police discovered the sexually explicit photos, including some of the teenager who died.

They also found the photo of the girl's funeral. She was the only minor whom law enforcement could link to Kiwitt.

In his plea, Kiwitt admitted that he provided heroin to the sister of the teen who died, and also found prostitution clients for her. He acknowledged that he manipulated and criminally coerced the young woman.

Kiwitt is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI jointly investigated Kiwitt's crimes.

Among the photos on his telephone were some of two young women in the bathtub at his lakefront home in Greece, taken while his wife was "either away on a trip or out of the house," according to records.

"I think that the unique part of the sex trafficking in this case is the perpetrator is an accomplished filmmaker/professor in this community … who was leading a double life really," Marangola said.

"But it's happening everywhere."

