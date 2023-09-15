Peter LeBlanc feeling comfortable as Cajuns lead WR

TechCrunch

It turns out that when you put together two AI experts, both of whom formerly worked at Meta researching responsible AI, magic happens. The founders of Patronus AI came together last March to build a solution to evaluate and test large language models with an eye towards regulated industries where there is little tolerance for errors. Rebecca Qian, who is CTO at the company, led responsible NLP research at Meta AI, while her cofounder CEO Anand Kannappan helped develop explainable ML frameworks at Meta Reality Labs.