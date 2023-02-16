Peter Manfredonia pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping in Derby attack

Peter Manfredonia, the former UConn student who is charged with killing two men in 2020 — one whom he allegedly attacked with a samurai sword — pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges on Thursday.

Manfredonia appeared in court in Milford on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to killing his former Newtown High School classmate, Nick Eisele, and kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend in a crime spree that led police on a days long manhunt, according to court officials.

Manfredonia, 26, had already pleaded guilty to murder, assault and home invasion for his crimes in Willington, where he allegedly attacked an 80-year-old man on Mirtl Road and killed 62-year-old Ted Demers, according to police and court records.

Demers, a husband, father and artisan furniture maker, lived on the same street as a woman who had recently ended a relationship with Manfredonia.

Manfredonia allegedly attacked Demers with a sword, police and court records show.

Two days after Demers was killed, on May 24, 2020, Manfredonia allegedly burst into Eisele’s home in Derby and shot him to death about 5:45 a.m. The two knew each other from Newtown High School and through sales of marijuana, according to a warrant affidavit.

Manfredonia then allegedly told Eisele’s girlfriend that he shot her boyfriend in the head. He allegedly stole several thousand dollars and demanded their car keys while armed with a gun, records show.

He forced Eisele’s girlfriend, who has not been named in court records, to drive to New Jersey while he sat in the backseat still armed with a gun, stopping once to change his clothes, a warrant for his arrest said.

Manfredonia eventually convinced someone at a New Jersey truck stop to order him an Uber and left Eisele’s girlfriend there, according to police and the warrant.

Law enforcement, including Connecticut State Police, tracked the UConn student through Uber rides, car thefts and surveillance video from New Jersey into Pennsylvania and eventually to another truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland, records show.

Manfredonia was arrested on June 12, 2020, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to murder and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, court officials said.

Last week, he pleaded guilty in the Tolland judicial district to home invasion, murder and first-degree assault, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Milford next on April 19 for a pre-sentencing investigation hearing, court officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Tolland next on April 20, records show.