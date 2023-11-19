Peter McCormack: Police issue fresh appeal in 1992 pub murder

Police investigating the murder of County Down man Peter McCormack have issued a fresh appeal for information on the 31st anniversary of his death.

The 42-year-old was shot dead when two gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on 19 November 1992.

Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.

Det Ch Insp Byrne said Mr McCormack was "an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack".

He added that police are appealing for "anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who has not spoken to police previously, or who has any new information, to do so now".

"It is not too late," the senior officer from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch added.

"If anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen."

Det Ch Insp Byrne said the bar was full of customers who were about to take part in a charity darts match when the fatal attack happened.

Police believe the gunmen made their escape in a grey Ford Orion car, which was found abandoned a few miles away from the bar in Tollymore Forest Park.

The car had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day.

Det Ch Insp Byrne also made a direct appeal to those involved in Mr McCormack's murder.

He said that "a number of people were involved" and urged them to "do the right thing and make a difference to Peter's family by making themselves known to police".