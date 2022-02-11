Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kamala Harris49th and current Vice President of the United States
- Ari MelberAmerican journalist
- Mike Pence48th Vice President of the United States
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro apparently thinks it would have been OK for then-Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the 2020 election results , but not for current Vice President Kamala Harris to do the same in 2024.
After claiming that Pence has the ability to throw votes that might be “suspicious” back to the states, Navarro got into a bit of a tizzy when MSNBC’sAri Melber asked him on Thursday: “It would follow, from your contention, that Vice President Harris should ultimately have the call over who should be president, regardless of the results in the next election?”
Navarro, who was subpoenaed on Wednesday by the House Jan. 6 committee, objected to Melber’s question.
“It’s not for the vice president to determine who wins. The only thing Pence had the authority to do was go back to the states and let the states look at the votes,” he said.
Of course, Navarro ignored the most basic point of his plan: The votes can’t go back to the states unless a vice president like Pence or Harris goes along with the scam.
Melber then noted that the mention of Harris seemed to make the increasingly animated Navarro “stretch,” causing the former Trump aide to cry out with the most passionate “No, no, no, no, no, no!” since the end of the operatic section in Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.
Navarro repeated that he had never argued that Pence had the authority to change the election results ― even though, once again, his whole plan relies on the vice president making the conscious decision of throwing votes back to the states.
You can see the complete exchange below.
Melber: It would follow from your contention that you think that Vice President Harris will ultimately have the call over who should be President regardless of the results in the next election? pic.twitter.com/7ZgI79AoEY
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aide Peter Navarro
If Trump Is Right About Pence, Kamala Harris Picks The Next President, Quips Dem Lawmaker
Peter Navarro Claims He Saw 'Nothing But Peaceful People' On Insurrection Day
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud
Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'
Trump Urges Peter Navarro To Defy Subpoena In COVID Probe By 'Communist Democrats'
Mike Pence Saved The Republic On Jan. 6 – And No One Is Talking About It, Not Even Him