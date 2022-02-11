  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results

David Moye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Peter Navarro
    American economist
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current Vice President of the United States
  • Ari Melber
    American journalist
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro apparently thinks it would have been OK for then-Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the 2020 election results , but not for current Vice President Kamala Harris to do the same in 2024.

After claiming that Pence has the ability to throw votes that might be “suspicious” back to the states, Navarro got into a bit of a tizzy when MSNBC’sAri Melber asked him on Thursday: “It would follow, from your contention, that Vice President Harris should ultimately have the call over who should be president, regardless of the results in the next election?”

Navarro, who was subpoenaed on Wednesday by the House Jan. 6 committee, objected to Melber’s question.

“It’s not for the vice president to determine who wins. The only thing Pence had the authority to do was go back to the states and let the states look at the votes,” he said.

Of course, Navarro ignored the most basic point of his plan: The votes can’t go back to the states unless a vice president like Pence or Harris goes along with the scam.

Melber then noted that the mention of Harris seemed to make the increasingly animated Navarro “stretch,” causing the former Trump aide to cry out with the most passionate “No, no, no, no, no, no!” since the end of the operatic section in Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.

Navarro repeated that he had never argued that Pence had the authority to change the election results ― even though, once again, his whole plan relies on the vice president making the conscious decision of throwing votes back to the states.

You can see the complete exchange below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas lawmakers OK tax breaks valued at more than $1 billion for company whose identity is unknown

    Bill heads to Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, after passing 31–9 in Republican-controlled state Senate. The House, also under GOP control, had passed it earlier in the week.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday, seeking to question an ally of former President Donald Trump who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The committee is demanding information and testimony from Navarro, who they say was involved in efforts to delay Congress’ certification of the 2020 election and ultimately change the election results, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • Judge Orders Bannon’s Sugar Daddy to Cough Up $134 Million Over Notorious Yacht

    REUTERS/NBC New York and GettyThe financier famed for bankrolling some of Steve Bannon’s best-known ventures, as well as the far-right strategist’s jet-setting lifestyle, is in deep trouble for steering a $28 million yacht—the same boat where federal agents arrested Bannon in 2020—out of American waters.A New York judge slapped Guo Wengui, who also uses the aliases Kwok Ho Wan and Miles Guo, with $134 million in contempt of court fines on Wednesday for violating multiple restraining orders barri

  • Charles Barkley made LeBron James and Kevin Durant lose it with a James Harden joke during the All-Star game draft

    Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.

  • Biden to propose 4.6 percent pay raise for federal employees, the biggest hike in 20 years

    WASHINGTON - Federal employees and military service members would receive average raises of 4.6 percent next January under the budget President Joe Biden will propose in March, marking what would be the workforce's largest salary hike in two decades, according to senior officials at two federal agencies. The pay increase would follow an average 2.7 percent raise that took effect last month for 2.1 million executive branch workers, as Biden proposed early last year. The increase took effect by de

  • Here's why mask mandates are falling across the US

    As the omicron wave of the coronavirus subsides, several U.S. states including Nevada, New York and Illinois ended mask mandates this week for indoor settings, while others lifted requirements at schools. The White House says talks are underway about how and when to move the country out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, but in the meantime people are advised to keep following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending mask use in indoor settings in places with high transmission rates.

  • Read the emails showing Trump allies’ connections to voting machine seizure push

    The conversations shed light on the visibility that Washington lawyer Katherine Friess and Texas entrepreneur Russell Ramsland had into the election subversion push.

  • Trump backer, 4 others charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin

    A supporter of former President Donald Trump who said authorities should root out voter fraud is among five people who were charged Thursday with election fraud by a Republican district attorney who's running for Wisconsin attorney general. All five voters, including a homeless person, improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address, rather than a residential address as is required under Wisconsin law, said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

  • China bought none of the $200 billion it promised from the U.S. under ‘Phase 1’ trade deal, study reveals

    Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics examined the phase-one agreement inked during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • White House details plan to make a 'truly national system' of EV charging stations

    The newly enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside $7.5 billion to supercharge America’s effort to build more EV charging stations. On Thursday, the White House offered new details on the plan.

  • MLB lockout: Universal DH approved, Rob Manfred hopeful season won't start late as spring training delay looms

    MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have a scheduled negotiating session Saturday.

  • Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to bathe in Skyline chili if his team wins Super Bowl

    "I'll eat my way out."

  • Nathan Chen pays tribute to mother Hetty Wang, Olympian Michelle Kwan after historic gold win in Beijing

    Nathan Chen expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his mother, Hetty Wang, and gave a shout-out to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan after taking home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 22-year-old figure skater from Salt Lake City broke the short program world record on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian American man to win the title. Winning the gold medal in his mother’s home city of Beijing made the victory all the more worthwhile."It means the world to be able to be here," the “quad king” told CNN.

  • 3 upsides to high inflation

    Almost nobody would choose big prices hikes over smaller one, yet there are some beneficiaries of high inflation.

  • Florida Man's rejected vanity plates are exactly what you'd expect

    The list of vanity plates rejected by the Florida DMV includes insults, drug references, swear words, and a few oddities.

  • Report: French Authorities Feared Russia Having Macron’s DNA, Resulting in Socially-Distanced Meeting

    The socially-distanced meeting was the result of Russia's demand of French president Emmanuel Macron's refusal to submit to a PCR test administered by the Russians.

  • Palin calls New York Times the 'Goliath' in libel dispute

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting. Palin used her second day on the witness stand to accuse the Times of deliberately fabricating lies that hurt her reputation — the basis of a lawsuit accusing the newspaper of libel that has resulted in a trial in federal court in Manhattan. “It was devastating to read a false accusation that I had anything to do with murder,” Palin said.

  • 'But what if that’s what they sound like?': Clips of Joe Rogan mocking Asian accents add to controversy

    Video clips of Joe Rogan mocking Asian people on his show “The Joe Rogan Experience” have emerged online amid ongoing condemnations of alleged racism in his content. Twitter user Alex Paterson, a senior researcher for progressive media watchdog group Media Matters who has dubbed himself a “Joe Rogan watchdog,” created a Twitter thread on Tuesday that highlights the “most hateful things” Rogan has said on his popular podcast over the past year and a half. “I’m seeing a lot of Joe Rogan’s worst comments from the 2010s circulating,” wrote Paterson.

  • No, the federal government isn't spending $30 million on 'crack pipes'

    Conservative figures have launched an online furor this week, claiming that the government planned to spend $30 million on pipes for smoking crack cocaine. The heightened concern came months after the Department of Health and Human Services announced a federal grant for local programs that provide myriad "harm reduction" tools, or services that minimize the risks associated with drug use, including distributing drug paraphernalia such as clean needles. Republicans seized on "crack pipes," causin

  • 60,000 bees stolen from grocery company's pollinator field

    Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company's field in Pennsylvania, the company said. In a statement, the Giant Company’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population. “We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department," Groves said.