Peter Navarro releases report alleging fraud in presidential vote
White House trade adviser joins 'Watters' World' to discuss claims of irregularities across multiple states.
Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.
City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.
Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.> Bill Barr, Pat Robertson, Mitch McConnell, and Vladimir Putin have all bailed on Trump in the past week.> > — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 22, 2020After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump."You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"> Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO> > — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary
At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.
$600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says
Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.
A Hong Kong student protester who was shot by police during last year's anti-government demonstrations and later charged with rioting and assaulting officers is in exile in an undisclosed location, an advocacy group said on Tuesday. Tsang Chi-kin, 19, was shot and wounded on Oct. 1, 2019, during protests on China's national day, the first of two people who police shot during months of pro-democracy protests in the former British colony. Tsang did not show up for a court hearing earlier on Tuesday and a British-based, anti-China advocacy group, Friends of Hong Kong, said he and some fellow protesters had left the city.
President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominated Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies."Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers
Hundreds of Russian and Rwandan troops have rushed into the Central African Republic (CAR) to stop an alleged coup attempt, according to the government. The troops have already started to fight rebel groups, the government said. On Saturday, CAR’s government accused the forces of former president Francois Bozize of an attempted putsch after three powerful rebel groups merged and started to advance on the capital Bangui. "Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" in the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, a government spokesman said. He added: "The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting.” However, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denied the claims on Monday. "We are not sending troops,” he said, according to the Interfax news agency. Reportedly, the rebels are being held back from the capital. On Sunday, the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission in CAR, Minusca, said the situation was “under control”. The news comes ahead of a presidential election on 27 December. Mr Bozize was recently barred from standing. Rwanda, which has at least 750 Rwandan soldiers and police officers serving in Minusca, said it had sent in more troops in response to the targeting of its peacekeepers by rebels. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said on Monday that Rwandan troops would not be bound by UN rules of engagement. No precise details were given on how many Rwandan troops arrived on Sunday. Separately, Russia began to expand into CAR in 2017, providing weapons, contractors and mercenaries to prop up the beleaguered government in Bangui. In exchange, Russian companies with links to the Kremlin have been awarded rights to mine and export diamonds from the country. Private security guards employed by Russian companies began to train local forces and protect President Faustin-Archange Touadera. It is thought this arrangement gives Moscow considerable influence over Mr Touadera. Moscow’s dive into CAR, one of the most fractured and war-torn nations on earth, took many observers aback and showed how Russia was trying to gain more influence and prestige in Africa. The move also alarmed France, CAR’s former colonial power, which has dominated the country for decades. Last week it emerged that France and Russia were fighting a disinformation war in CAR through online trolls. Trolls from two separate influence operations, including individuals, said to be linked to the French military, posed as locals using fake accounts. Moscow has not confirmed it has sent troops to battle the rebels but the Kremlin has voiced "serious concern" about events in CAR.
House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that all members of the House Intelligence Committee should receive a classified FBI briefing on Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.McCarthy received a closed-door FBI briefing on Swalwell's close ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, on Friday and said afterwards that he thinks Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee."I’m going to request that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "Because if this individual is sitting on this committee — Eric Swalwell — they’ve got to know the background of what has gone on. I can’t talk about the classified part, but you know what’s out there in the press.”“No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the intel committee," McCarthy said of the briefing. "I don’t know — they had a briefing before in 2015 and I don’t know what that briefing was like compared to this one, but it could not have been the same.”Between 2011 and 2015, Fang developed close relationships with Swalwell, bundling donations for the up and coming lawmaker and even placing an intern in his office.Since Swalwell's ties to Fang came to light earlier this month, Republicans on the intelligence committee have demanded answers, some even calling for an investigation and for him to be immediately removed from the committee in order to deprive him of the access to classified information that comes with membership on the high-profile panel.Fang, believed to have been acting at the behest of China’s Ministry of State Security, helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.Fang also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Swalwell, who married shortly afterwards in 2016, declined this week to answer questions about whether his relationship with Fang was sexual or romantic in nature.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns about Fang, at which point he says he severed all his ties with her. However, Swalwell’s brother and father remained connected with Fang on Facebook.Swalwell said Tuesday that he has committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the controversy will not threaten his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the intel committee,” McCarthy added, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to remove Swalwell from the committee if he refuses to step down.
David Misch, 59, has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished from a supermarket parking lot more than three decades ago while trying to retrieve a friend’s scooter that authorities said the abductor had moved closer to his vehicle. Misch is already serving prison time for the murder of a Hayward woman and faces trial for the murders of two women in 1986. Michaela’s remains have still not been found.
Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Army modernization officials have tested new, longer-range and more precise infantry weapon systems.
Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary
South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.
Despite trying to center the serial killer's victims, it still reduces them to their profession
The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.
Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers