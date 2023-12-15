Peter Novotny named chief of recreation for Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) has announced the appointment of Peter Novotny as the new chief of recreation. He will lead all recreation-related strategies and efforts for the district’s five million annual visitors to its parks, lakes and marinas.

Novotny has a background in recruiting and building effective teams and managing wildlife and public engagement efforts. He serves as the assistant chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and is a recognized national advocate for the use of public lands as the chair of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Hunting and Shooting Sports Participation Committee.

In this role, Novotny will oversee parks, marinas and docking and work collaboratively across the MWCD to enhance and expand recreational offerings. The MWCD’s lakes and parks have long been recognized as some of the best managed natural resources in the region and new upgrades approved by the MWCD Board as part of its new strategic plan will only build on this tradition of commitment to quality outdoor programming.

“We’re excited to have Peter join us because of his passion for getting Ohioans outdoors and engaged in all our state’s natural resources have to offer. He is a capable administrator and financial manager who is committed to public service. His abilities and interests align with the MWCD mission very well and I am confident he will bring valuable energy and ideas as we enter a new phase of expanding the district’s recreational programming for our visitors,” said MWCD Executive Director Craig Butler.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Novotny is new recreation chief for Muskingum conservancy district