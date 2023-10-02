Peter Pacillas named new El Paso police chief

Peter Pacillas was named the permanent chief of the El Paso Police Department after a six-month, nationwide search.

Pacillas, a longtime assistant chief with the EPPD, served as the interim police chief during the executive leadership search.

"It is truly humbling to be selected to work for the finest police department in the United States," Pacillas said. "To the community of El Paso, it's a very diverse community, and what I have seen in my career is that a lot (of) times what happens is we have in any human endeavor where we are all talking at each other, what we need to start doing is working together and listening to each other.

"We need to start listening and coming up with solutions to very complex problems. Our community is diverse, but El Paso sits in a very unique opportunity, where we are right now, to set the example for the rest of the nation of how we do things as a community. We proved it on Aug. 3. We proved it during the pandemic and we're proving it right now with the migrant issues that we are seeing ... We come together as a community."

City Manager Cary Westin, joined by Mayor Oscar Leeser, announced Pacillas' promotion as the city's top law enforcement leader during a news conference Oct. 2.

"As an elected official, our No. 1 priority has always been public safety," Leeser said, "and public safety, whether we are talking about the asylum-seekers, which is something we see every day within our community ... it's also continuing to making sure our community stays safe, make sure we have integrity within the police department and all departments within our city."

He called selecting a police chief one the biggest decisions a community makes. Leeser said Pacillas is replacing a police chief who was a legend within the police department and who led by example.

"Chief Pacillas will do the same thing," the mayor said, "but also lead with his own style."

The search for a new police chief kicked off earlier this year following the unexpected death of longtime El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen in January. Allen was named police chief in 2008.

Allen led the department for 16 years and was considered an "officer's chief." The former chief seldom held news conferences or communicated directly with the public on policing challenges at home and in the United States.

The police department has about 1,100 sworn officers and about 270 civilian employees. It has five regional commands and operates on a $192 million annual budget.

Community advocates have called for more transparency within the police department.

Since Allen's death, the department has been plagued with controversy, including arrests for sexual harassment, DWI and misconduct related to preventing an officer's arrest. The incidents seem to signal problems with the culture within the department.

Executive recruitment firm Stategic Government Resources was brought on to head up the search, which began with what Westin called meetings with "a large cross-section of (the) community to give ... feedback on the key characteristics and attributes that this community is looking for in the next police chief."

SGR's search yielded 25 applicants across 11 states. Of the four finalists announced in late-August, three had longstanding ties to the El Paso Police Department.

The four finalists were presented to the public during a meet-and-greet last month at the El Paso Museum of Art. During the event, El Paso reporters were directed not to interview the four candidates while outside activists with Border Network for Human Rights protested the event over the lack of transparency during the selection process.

"The reason we're not inside is because we disagree with the process that is happening inside," BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia said during the Sept. 16 protest. "It lacks transparency and accountability — it's not something we were expecting out of this important of a decision, so we are expressing our opinion ... that this process is not complete and it's not going to work."

