Peter Romano, slain Bensalem teen, to be remembered at vigil. How to take part

The community will gather tonight to remember the Bensalem teen who lost his life to gun violence Halloween night.

Peter Romano was just 14 when he was shot and killed when an unknown suspect opened fire into a crowd of teenagers gathered at a neighborhood strip mall at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue on Tuesday night.

Two other teens were also shot, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues Thursday as no arrests have been made, and authorities urge the public to come forward with any information.

Peter Romano, 14, was shot and killed Halloween night Oct. 31, 2023 in Bensalem. He was a middle school student and police are searching for his killer.

Memorial set for Peter Romano of Bensalem

Family and friends have organized a memorial vigil for Peter at the strip mall where he was killed at 2636 Bristol Pike. The group will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. A small memorial of flowers and candles now sits at the site, and Peter's family visited Wednesday but decline to comment on the violence.

Peter was a Cecelia Snyder Middle School student, and the Bensalem district is offering counseling and other services to students impaced by the tragedy.

The mother and family of Peter Romano lit candles and hugged one another at the scene where he was fatally shot at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Why hasn't there been an arrest in the Bensalem Halloween shooting of Peter Romano?

Bensalem police are leading what they call a very active investigation into the triple shooting.

They were called to the strip center after 7 p.m. Tuesday for a fight with reports of 25 to 30 teens gathered there. As they arrived the call escalated to reports of a shooting.

Police said they believe a person in a parked vehicle on Woodbine Avenue shot into the crowd and then fled, speeding north on Bristol Pike. Authorities have not released a vehicle description, but a shop owner said he captured a white SUV entering the parking lot on his surveillance camera and has turned the footage over to police.

A bullet hole can be seen in the glass door afte a fatal shooting at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

