Peter Thiel suggests Bitcoin may be 'Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Venture capitalist and conservative political donor Peter Thiel is a self-described "pro-Bitcoin maximalist," but he admitted Tuesday night that he's worried about the crypto-currency and its digital brethren while hinting that tighter government regulations should be in play, Bloomberg reports.

Appearing alongside former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at a virtual event event held for members of the Richard Nixon Foundation, Thiel warned that Bitcoin may be a threat to the United States, indicating that his hawkish attitude toward China outweighs his crypto enthusiasm (Thiel is a major investor investor in virtual currency ventures and in crypto-currencies themselves, Bloomberg notes).

Thiel explained that China isn't fond of the fact that the U.S. dollar is the world's major reserve currency because it gives the U.S. global economic "leverage," and he thinks Beijing may view Bitcoin as a tool that could chip away at the dollar's might. "I do wonder whether at this point, [if] Bitcoin should also be thought [of] in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.," he said, video from the event obtained by Bloomberg reveals. "It threatens fiat money, but it especially threatens the U.S. dollar ... perhaps from a geopolitical perspective, the U.S. should be asking some tougher questions about exactly how that works." Read more at Bloomberg.

More stories from theweek.com
5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP
3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan
Gallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Be prepared for Beijing Games boycott talk, warns USOPC chief

    (Reuters) -Susanne Lyons, chair of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC), said on Wednesday athletes can expect a lot more talk about a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but again argued there were more effective ways of dealing with China's alleged human rights abuses. During the opening session of a three-day virtual media summit to highlight U.S. plans ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, Lyons focused on China's Winter Games, addressing comments by the State Department that there are ongoing discussions on how to proceed with participation in them.

  • US and German intelligence protected former Gestapo general from prosecution

    New details have emerged of how a former Gestapo general who sent tens of thousands of Jews to their deaths was protected from prosecution by US and West German intelligence after the Second World War. SS-General Franz Josef Huber served as head of the Gestapo in Vienna and much of Austria following the Nazi takeover. He worked closely with Adolf Eichmann, the architect of the Holocaust, and personally ordered the deportation of Austrian Jews to concentration camps. Yet while Eichmann was captured by Israel and sentenced to death — next weekend marks the 60th aniversary of his trial in Jerusalem — Huber was released by US forces following the war and spent the rest of his life as a free man in his native Munich, where he was a minor employee at a local business. Newly declassified documents obtained by a German documentary make clear that was a cover arranged for him by West German intelligence. It now appears Huber was protected by the US because it believed he could be a useful asset against the Soviet Union.

  • Facebook refuses to apologise after personal data of 11m UK users hacked

    Facebook has refused to apologise after a data breach left the details of 11 million British users exposed, as the UK's data watchdog said it is now looking at the tech giant. The details of more than 530 million users of the social network have been found leaked on a website in recent days. On Tuesday, Facebook confirmed the data had been ‘scraped’ from its site by hackers, but that the breach appears to have come from a software flaw the company found and fixed in 2019. The UK watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has confirmed to The Telegraph it is now looking into the incident with a view to whether it should open an official investigation. The body has powers to levy fines running into the billions on large tech companies if they are found to have breached UK citizens' rights. The hacked data, first discovered by the website Business Insider, includes the full names, locations, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses of 533 million users from 106 countries.

  • Tom Brady Says It's 'Surreal' His Rookie Card Sold for Record $2.25 Million: 'Should've Kept Some'

    Tom Brady also tells Good Morning America's Michael Strahan about being the "new guy" on the team for first time after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Tapping Into the Vaccine Whisper Network

    Because we can't stop talking about how to get the shot.

  • Crew Rescued From Dutch Cargo Ship Adrift in Norwegian Sea

    One person was transported to hospital after the crew of a Dutch cargo ship were airlifted from their vessel after issuing a distress signal off the coast of Alesund, Norway, on April 6, the local rescue service said.This footage, released by rescue service for southern Norway, shows crew members of the Eemslift Hendrika being winched to safety.In total, 12 people were rescued from the ship after the crew feared it would capsize, the rescue service said.Local news reports said that by April 7, teams were working to prevent the ship from sinking in the Norwegian Sea.According to Aftenposten, the ship was adrift in waves of up to 15 meters (more than 49 feet) high, and there were concerns the vessel’s fuel could leak into the sea if it capsizes.Dutch news reports said the vessel carries mixed cargo, including luxury motor boats. Credit: Hovedredningssentralen Sør-Norge via Storyful

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • Justice Breyer: Packing the Supreme Court could diminish public trust

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Tuesday said efforts to expand the court's bench could damage public faith in the institution, stating that Americans rely on "a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics," the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Former President Trump appointed three of the Court's nine justices — likely giving it a conservative bent for decades to come. Some Democrats have proposed expanding the court to balance the playing field. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: Democrats argue two of Trump's appointees weren't fair play. Trump's first appointee, Neil Gorsuch, got his seat after Senate Republicans blocked outgoing President Obama from nominating Merrick Garland in 2016, arguing that it was an election year. But then in 2020, Senate Republicans allowed Trump to nominate now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the general election. What he's saying: "If the public sees judges as ‘politicians in robes,’ its confidence in the courts, and in the rule of law itself, can only diminish, diminishing the court’s power, including its power to act as a ‘check’ on the other branches," Breyer, who often sides with the court's liberal justices, argued in a lecture at Harvard Law School.He added: "The court’s decision in the 2000 presidential election case, Bush v. Gore, is often referred to as an example of its favoritism of conservative causes. But the court did not hear or decide cases that affected the political disagreements arising out of the 2020 Trump v. Biden election."Of note: Breyer, 82, is under pressure to retire now while the Democrats have the White House and the Senate, in order to ensure that he's replaced by a liberal justice. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 22-year-old charged in road rage that injured 11-year-old

    The 11-year-old is fighting in the hospital after Max Meyers allegedly shot at her family's vehicle on SH-99, deputies said.

  • White House rejects U.S. vaccine passports, skirting uproar

    The U.S. government won't issue so-called vaccine passports, the White House said, after Texas sought to limit their development due to privacy concerns.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Column: Don't give Coca-Cola and Delta too much credit for stance on Georgia voting law

    Georgia's voting law is even worse than you've heard, and Delta and Coke aren't heroes about it.

  • Egypt's Sisi warns of potential for conflict over Ethiopian dam

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday warned of the risk of conflict over Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile after talks involving the two countries and Sudan ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • St. Louis Elects Its First Black Woman as Mayor: 'I'm Ready to Get to Work'

    Tishaura Jones will also be the first single mother to be the city's leader

  • 3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan

    Republicans have made it no secret that they believe President Biden's recent $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan contains a far-too-broad definition of infrastructure. The Republican National Committee, for example, is reportedly moving forward with the viewpoint that only "roads, bridges, waterways, ports, and airports" count. As some folks have pointed out, it may be unnecessary to haggle over semantics on some issues, but not even electric grid, water systems, school buildings, broadband, and public housing make the RNC's cut. Biden, unsurprisingly, is standing by his administration's plan, and on Wednesday he provided several reasons why he believes going beyond traditional infrastructure spending makes sense for the U.S. right now. For starters, he argued infrastructure is an evolving concept and should meet the needs of the moment, likely referring to more modern developments like broadband. Biden argues trains and highways once weren't seen as infrastructure, but the definition has always changed to meet the moment: "The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs. And it is evolving again today." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2021 He also appealed to safety and health concerns, specifically mentioning schools. "How many of you know when you send your child to school the fountain they're drinking out of is not fed by lead pipe? How many of you know the school your child is in still has asbestos in the walls? Is that not infrastructure?" Finally, he turned to China. Beijing, Biden said, is "counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited, and too divided to keep pace" with its digital infrastructure and research and development programs, so the U.S. needs to invest in those things to prove them wrong. Biden: “Do you think China is waiting around to invest in its digital infrastructure or in research and development? I promise you, they are not waiting. But they’re counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited and too divided to keep pace.” https://t.co/Sht2c5jEVS pic.twitter.com/2UV9ZEDTAE — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsClarence Thomas and the enigma of social media

  • Ship Thought to Be Spying for Iran Is Attacked in Red Sea

    The vessel has allegedly gathered intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been off the western coast of Yemen since early 2017, several officials said.

  • A Kanye West docuseries 20 years in the making is coming to Netflix

    It's been a wild, unpredictable ride for Kanye West, and now viewers will get to see how it all unfolded (not under the jurisdiction of Kris Jenner). A multi-part docuseries 20 years in the making from filmmakers Coodie & Chike has sold to Netflix and is expected to be released this year, Billboard reports. Coodie & Chike have collaborated with the rapper on music videos for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through the Wire," Variety reports. The duo have been filming West since 1998, and the docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage covering everything from his rap career, to his mother's death, the rise of his fashion empire, and, of course, his failed 2020 presidential bid. West is reportedly not creatively involved in this project, but if we've learned anything from Yeezy, it's to expect the unexpected. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure planGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents

  • Tempered glass bowls have shattered when they shouldn’t. They’ve now been recalled

    Glass bowls used in cooking or storage shouldn’t shatter from normal use. That’s why 6,850 four-packs of Epicure Prep Bowls have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • NC GOP lawmakers want to require teaching ‘balanced political viewpoints’ in schools

    The legislation would not require charter schools to present the views of both major political parties. Some teachers say the bill shows a lack of trust from lawmakers.