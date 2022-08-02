Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Shares Could Be 32% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$56.2m AU$50.1m AU$46.7m AU$44.7m AU$43.6m AU$43.1m AU$43.0m AU$43.2m AU$43.5m AU$44.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -6.83% Est @ -4.23% Est @ -2.41% Est @ -1.14% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 1.12% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% AU$51.9 AU$42.7 AU$36.7 AU$32.5 AU$29.3 AU$26.7 AU$24.6 AU$22.8 AU$21.2 AU$19.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$308m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$44m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.8%) = AU$691m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$691m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= AU$311m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$619m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Peter Warren Automotive Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.530. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Peter Warren Automotive Holdings, we've put together three pertinent items you should consider:

