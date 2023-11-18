Peterborough Cathedral hails its biggest ever Christmas Market

People are getting a chance to shop in the splendour of the Norman cathedral in Peterborough

Organisers of Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas Market are hoping this year's event - described as its biggest yet - will bring new life to the city centre.

Saturday's event features more than 100 stalls in the Norman cathedral.

The cathedral said it wanted to see the market, which has been running for a number of years, expand in future to "become the biggest" in the region.

"Our aim is to build the market year-on-year," said its head of marketing and communications, Paul Stainton.

"Ever since I arrived in Peterborough more than 20 years ago, I thought the city deserved to have a proper Christmas Market - and now we have one. The cathedral is the perfect setting and the atmosphere inside is something quite special and unique.

"Choosing to shop locally will help small businesses and strengthen the local economy."

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, said the event would give people the opportunity to enjoy the "amazing architecture of the cathedral" while browsing artisan goods.

Organisers may benefit this year from the , which regularly attracted hundreds of thousands of people but has been axed after more than 40 years.

Chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, the city centre's business improvement district, Pep Cipriano, said the market was "good news, bringing a 'must visit' experience to the city".

"Having an event like this will always attract people from outside the area. We're supportive of anything that improves the city centre experience," he said.

