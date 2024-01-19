Peterborough: Man attacked partner and smashed cars

Jamie Lewis returned to the scene of the attack later that morning

A man who accused his partner of cheating on him and attacked her in what police described as a "rampage" has been jailed.

Jamie Collins hit her around the face, punched her in the back of the head several times and smashed three cars.

The incident happened overnight in Coventry Road, Werrington, Peterborough, on 25 June last year.

The 38-year-old was convicted of several offences at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

"Collins's behaviour was despicable - we have no place for violence in society and it will not be tolerated," said Det Con Stephanie Day, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Shouted racial abuse

After attacking his partner, Collins smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to the victim's ex husband, police said.

Officers described how he kicked a paint can, which sprayed onto a neighbour's car, and he returned at 05:00 before using a brick to smash windows on another car.

He smashed the windows of a third car, shouted racial abuse, left the scene at about 06:15, before eventually taking a bottle of whiskey from a shop on Lincoln Road - police said.

Collins was found guilty of assault by beating, criminal damage, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and theft earlier this month.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, which included for a grievous bodily harm charge from 2020.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary urges victims of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247

If you've been affected by domestic abuse or controlling behaviour, help and support is also available via the BBC Action Line.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830