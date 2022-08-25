Peterborough man charged with assaulting wife

Aug. 25—A Peterborough man faces assault and stalking charges, after his wife told police he attacked her late Wednesday night and threatened to use a gun against police if they caught him.

Daniel Laguerre, 35, was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with second-degree assault and criminal restraint, both felonies, as well as stalking, two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and breach of bail conditions, according to a news release from Peterborough police.

Police got a call shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday from a 43-year-old woman, who told them that she had just been assaulted by her husband and that he was armed with a handgun and had threatened to use it on police. The woman was calling from a Nashua hotel, where Nashua police and EMS personnel made contact with her, the news release said

Due to the nature of the assault and the threat against police, Peterborough police asked for assistance from other area law enforcement agencies. Thursday morning, police went to a Hunt Road home where, "after a short dialogue with the suspect," officers took him into custody, the news release said.

No shots were fired and no officers were injured, police said. The victim is being treated at a hospital.

Local roads, including Hunt Road, Kemp Road and a section of Currier Avenue, were closed for about a half-hour while police handled the incident.

Laguerre was being held at Valley Street Jail on preventative detention pending arraignment on Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Keene's SWAT team, the Monadnock Special Response Team and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.