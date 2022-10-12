Peterborough man sentenced to jail time for threatening someone with gun

Oct. 12—A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge has sentenced a Peterborough man to jail time after he pleaded guilty to threatening another man with a gun in April, according to court documents.

Judge N. William Delker last month sentenced Branden French, 19, to one year in the Valley Street Jail in Manchester on a felony count of criminal threatening and an additional year on a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, court documents state.

French had spent 144 days incarcerated prior to the conclusion of his case and has been credited that much time off his sentence on the felony count, according to court documents, which also state that nine months of his sentence on the misdemeanor charge will be suspended if he maintains good behavior.

Greenfield police received a report on April 13 from a man who said French had threatened him with a gun and shot it in the air the night prior, Peterborough police Sgt. Christopher Martin wrote in an affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

The man told police he and French had been arguing on Snapchat and decided to meet up at French's home to work things out, Martin wrote in the affidavit. The man said he drove there with a friend and upon arrival saw French sitting on the porch with a cigarette and a pistol in his hand, the affidavit states.

After the man exited the vehicle, he told police, French began pointing the gun in his direction and shouting, "I'm going to kill you," Martin wrote. The man said he got back in the vehicle and as he was backing out of the driveway, French fired into the air, in his general direction, the affidavit states.

In exchange for French's guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and amend a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon to the misdemeanor reckless conduct charge, according to court documents.

Upon his release from jail, French will be placed on probation for 2 1/2 years, the sentencing documents state.

A lawyer representing French could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

