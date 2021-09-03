Peterborough recoups some of stolen $2.3 million, but most of the money is gone

Sep. 3—With the help of bank officials and the U.S. Secret Service, almost $600,000 stolen from Peterborough was returned this week, out of $2.3 million stolen by scammers.

The money was stolen when thieves emailed town finance officials, impersonating the ConVal School District and a contractor working on a bridge, and told the town to deposit scheduled payments to different bank accounts than what had been previously used. Town finance officials were supposed to call to verify the new bank accounts, but instead made the bank transfers worth $2.3 million to accounts controlled by thieves.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the theft, and were able to recover $594,000 with the help of bank staff. Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said the recovery of that sum was only possible because the funds had not yet been converted to cryptocurrency. She said the rest of the stolen money is likely impossible to recover.

MacStay said it was a relief to get even a portion of the money back.

"Nearly $600,000 is a lot to a small town. It does make a huge difference," she said.

The town is trying to get more money through its insurer, the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange.

MacStay said Peterborough submitted a claim to its insurer on Wednesday, but it is not clear how much, if any, of that claim will be paid.

Peterborough has $3 million in a reserve account, MacStay said, but the town will need special permission from the state to dip into that reserve, and overspend its budget. A public hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 will give residents more information about the financial maneuver, and then MacStay will write to the state for official permission.

In the meantime, Peterborough and Secret Service investigators are trying to figure out how the theft could have happened.

The town's finance department has been placed on leave until the investigation is over, and town Finance Director Leo Smith took a sudden retirement on Aug. 31.

MacStay said the town is going over its security policies. But she said she worried other towns may fall victim to similar scams.

"There's no question about it. Every single town is vulnerable," she said. "There's no question these kind of attacks are becoming more and more frequent."

MacStay said she worried in particular about the vulnerability of small towns.

Contractors' names and bids are public information — an important component of open government, MacStay said, but that information that can be weaponized against towns.

Peterborough also has its own IT department, which is rare in smaller towns. Towns of Peterborough's size and smaller, without in-house computer experts, could be caught flat-footed in case of a similar theft, or another kind of attack from the internet.