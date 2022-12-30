Peters murder, community response is 2022's top story

Dec. 29—EAU CLAIRE — After two years in which COVID was the top story in the Chippewa Valley, it didn't make the top 10 for 2022. But the biggest story of the year is still something everyone wishes hadn't happened.

The Leader-Telegram news staff overwhelmingly thought the April murder of Lily Peters was the region's top story. The 10-year-old's death rocked Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area, stunning everyone.

Police were initially cautious, releasing little information. That was appropriate, since any leaks could jeopardize a trial. But what became known from the arrest that swiftly followed and the court filings made since is horrific.

Peters was killed while walking home after visiting her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. It should have been a quick walk, but she never made it home. Her body was found April 25, 12 hours after her father reported her missing.

Police Chief Matt Kelm asked residents to be on guard after the discovery. He called Chippewa Falls "a safe community," though he added that the murder "will require additional vigilance today."

Even Kelm's calm, professional statements could not entirely hide the shock everyone felt.

"It is almost impossible to believe something this horrific can happen in our community," he said.

That shock was compounded when police made an arrest a day later. The suspect: a 14-year-old. The court ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

In May, court documents said the defendant had told authorities what happened. The case hasn't gone to trial yet. A judge has ordered media not to identify the defendant, since he could still be tried in juvenile court. But that hasn't happened yet. As of the end of the year, the case remains pending in circuit court, with the next hearings scheduled for August 2023.

The murder brought the Chippewa Falls community together in mourning. A push to create "Lily Alerts" has begun. When the girl's father contacted police, the report was immediately taken seriously. But, since there was no evidence of a kidnapping, a description of who she might be with, or any vehicle that might have been involved, there was no Amber Alert issued.

There are details to be worked through for creation of such a system. And there are questions about whether such a measure will pass through the Legislature. But, to supporters, this is an overdue step.

Community members also took more personal steps. A Chippewa Falls hardware store gave out free, purple light bulbs. The idea was to let people place them outside to remember. The bulbs began glowing around the community at a rapid pace.

The city's YMCA encouraged people to come to the center for free the Saturday after the murder. The invitation coincided with the annual Healthy Kids Day, but officials decided to open the entire facility so people could "begin to cope in a healthy way."

A sign designer in Chippewa Falls created a flower logo with Lily's name on it, offering to paint it on vehicles in the community. Again, community members showed up to have their vehicles decorated in Lily's memory.

In September, five months after her death, purple benches were installed in Chippewa Falls. The designer had planned to buy one, funded by the sale of hair ties and bracelets honoring Lily. Orders came from everywhere, with many shipped out of state. The woman behind the project said Lily's grandmother got in touch and suggested some locations for the benches, linked to places Lily loved.

One went to the family for installation in a private location.

The community's coming together is poor compensation for a life lost so young. And there will be difficult days to come as Judge Steve Gibbs presides over the trial. The request to reverse waive the trial to juvenile court will require a hearing, and officials estimate it could take as much as four days.

The story isn't over. But the mark it made on the people of Chippewa Falls and the broader region means it is clearly the biggest story of 2022.