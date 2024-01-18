Peters Township man accused of stabbing fellow passenger in Uber

A Peters Township man is accused of stabbing another man inside an Uber.

The incident happened on Jan. 12, according to court documents. The Uber driver told police his two passengers got into a fight.

One passenger, identified as Christopher Cavanagh, pulled out a knife. The driver stopped the vehicle and ran to safety.

Police found the victim along Georgetown Road in Cecil Township with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Cavanagh was nearby when police arrived and was arrested.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Cavanagh is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays Princess of Wales in hospital after abdominal surgery 3 people arrested after drug bust in Lawrence County VIDEO: Explainer: What goes into the decision to call a 2-hour delay or flexible instruction day? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts