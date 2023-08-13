Peters Township police looking to identify person seen opening garage door

Peters Township police are looking to identify a person seen opening a garage door that didn’t belong to him.

According to police, the unknown age male was captured on surveillance video opening the door.

The homeowners don’t know who he is, police said.

Police also said they would like to speak with him about this incident.

If you have any information, you can message the Peters Township Police Department on Facebook or call 911 and ask to speak with an officer.

