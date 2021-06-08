Peters: 'Troubling things' in Capitol attack probe

The chair of a Senate committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says the probe found “troubling things” that “need to be rectified quickly" (June 8)

Video Transcript

GARY PETERS: We found a number of troubling things as a result of our investigation that need to be rectified, and need to be rectified quickly. We saw that there was certainly a breakdown when it came to the intelligence services of both the Capitol Police as well as the broader intelligence services that should have put out a warning to local law enforcement as to the potential for violence on January 6.

So the report contains 20 recommendations that all can be acted on fairly quickly. That was always the purpose of this investigation. It was not in any way meant to replace a commission that can do a more in-depth analysis, not just of what happened on the day of the attack on January 6, but also look at what motivated groups of individuals to come here with such a hostile intent.