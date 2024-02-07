Petersburg casino referendum legislation sails onto Senate floor; passage is expected

RICHMOND – For two years, Petersburg’s casino dreams crapped out in the Virginia Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

In a reversal of fortune on Tuesday, those dreams moved one step closer to the pay window as that same committee sent Senate Bill 628 to the Senate floor on a 15-0 vote. Couple that with other chamber-bound legislation that removes Richmond from the casino picture, and that path to the pay window is practically obstruction-free.

By getting through the committee with no dissention, the measure is all but guaranteed passage through the chamber. It will be placed into an uncontested bloc on the Senate floor containing all bills that have unanimous committee consent., and the bloc is voted on as one group.

Unlike the previous two sessions where acrimony filled the air during debate, there was little, if any, discussion at all Tuesday. The only excitement the issue generated came later when the committee shot down similar legislation that would have also added Fairfax County to the list of host cities.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, resets the parameters for economically challenged cities to conduct a referendum about bringing a casino to their towns. Those new guardrails eliminate the city of Richmond – an original casino host-city whose voters twice rejected a casino referendum there.

Further slamming the door on Richmond’s chances, a Finance subcommittee earlier had rolled legislation into Senate Bill 628 that blocks cities where casino votes failed from conducting a do-over for three years from the date of defeat. That legislation was sponsored by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Orange County, who said he had no problems with that move.

The addition of Lucas as a chief co-patron only strengthened the bill’s chances of advancing. Lucas, who now chairs Senate Finance & Appropriations, had been one of the more vocal opponents to a Petersburg referendum when the issue was championed by Aird’s predecessor and a Lucas foe in Democrat Joe Morrissey.

Aird, who represented Petersburg in the House of Delegates for six years, overwhelmingly defeated Morrissey in last June’s Democratic primary and sailed to victory in the November general election.

The casino issue boiled down to a Petersburg-vs.-Richmond issue the last couple of years. After Richmond defeated the vote a first time, Morrissey began pushing Petersburg into casino consideration. But then, Richmond began asking for a do-over on the first vote, and that led to numerous legislative clashes between the cities.

In the end, Richmond won out and got its re-vote in November 2023. This time, instead of being a narrow margin, 61% of the voters rejected it.

Casinos easily passed in the four other original host cities of Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk. In Bristol, Danville and Portsmouth, those gaming parlors are already open and reeling in major economic revenue.

The bill is expected to easily clear the House of Delegates on its way to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk. A spokesperson for Youngkin would not commit to the governor signing the bill; however, given Youngkin’s Partnership for Petersburg initiative to boost the city economically, his approval is fairly certain.

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie County, whose House district includes Petersburg, sponsored companions to Morrissey's Senate bills the last two years. She opted this year not to file one.

Petersburg City Council did its part Tuesday night to set the table for a November referendum. Council gave unanimous approval to City Manager March Altman putting out a “request for information,” or RFI, to gaming vendors gauging interest in setting up a casino in the city and seek possible assistance from the Robert Bobb Group in vetting those vendors.

That move contrasts with Petersburg’s agreement last year with The Cordish Group of Maryland to develop a casino-centric multi-use community off Wagner Road. Critics roasted the city for its lack of public transparency in picking the vendor, and that prompted Petersburg officials to commit to the General Assembly a new process for finding its vendor.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Senate committee sends Petersburg casino referendum to floor vote