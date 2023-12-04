Petersburg City Hall closure will last at least one more day

PETERSBURG — The one-day closure of City Hall for water issues has turned into an "until further notice" event that will result in employees working remotely for the time being.

Earlier Monday, the city announced its Union Street administration building would be shuttered all day after a leak was discovered in the facility's main water line. At that time, the city expressed hope that the closing would only be for the day.

Late Monday afternoon, Petersburg updated the closure notice after maintenance workers noticed the leak had caused some problems with the electrical system. As a result, City Hall will remain shut down "until further notice," Petersburg spokesperson Joanne Williams said in an email.

A bad pipe valve was responsible for the leak, Williams told The Progress-Index in a text. The leak damaged information technology and elecrical panels within the building.

The closure affects the offices of the city manager, city attorney, council clerk, treasurer, planning and community development, and the tax assessor. It does not affect city departments in buildings other than City Hall. For instance, the billing and collections office on North Sycamore Street one block over opened as usual Monday and will stay open as regularly scheduled.

"We understand that this closure may cause some inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Williams said in Monday's email.

Tuesday has been penciled in as the day when "we hope all repairs will be completed," Williams added.

Updates on the closure timetable will be posted on the Petersburg website and Facebook page.

It;s the second time in the last two months that water issues forced City Hall to close. On Oct. 1, a water line burst at the intersection of Bank and North Sycamore streets in Old Towne a few blocks away, causing a shutdown not only of City Hall but several other government-owned buildings. That closure only lasted a couple of days.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg City Hall closure will last at least one more day