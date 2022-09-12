Petersburg councilor: Graffiti ’cannot ever be worse’ racist-wise than Black-on-Black homicide

PETERSBURG — As the city continues reacting to reports of racist graffiti sprayed at a home-construction site in the Blandford area last month, the person who represents that ward on City Council says that while the incident is tragic, the strong feelings generated by it must be channeled toward combatting an even more serious issue: Black-on-Black homicides.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 8, Ward 1 Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith said that crime "against the race" is reflected more frequently in Petersburg's murder rate than in graffiti. However, because it is not white people committing the homicides, as was assumed with the Aug. 24 incident at Sixth and Accomack streets, people tend to not look at the homicides as racist activities.

Treska Wilson-Smith

"The graffiti on the wall cannot ever be worse than the killing of one another by one another," Wilson-Smith wrote. Her comments are the first by a Petersburg elected official since news broke of the graffiti.

This year in Petersburg has seen 15 murders, four more than at this same point in 2021, according to police records. Of those cases, police have arrested suspects in five.

In her post, which was shared by several Facebook users, the retiring councilor noted the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Toni Knight July 2 at the Petersburg ArtistSpace Lofts and 15-year-old Laquan Smith Aug. 14 at the intersection of Mistletoe and Harding streets. Three suspects, all Black, have been arrested in the Knight death while Petersburg Police search for the suspects in the other teen's murder.

"All of the deceased individuals were African-Americans and yet, we don't see the hatred in any of that," Wilson-Smith wrote. "The graffiti received more of an outcry than any of the murders. The graffiti received attention because we think it is done by someone white, but the murders go with a vigil and no more attention to it. How is it that we can cry racism when we suspect crime by a white person on property belonging in a Black neighborhood but say nothing, complain not at all when Blacks keep killing Blacks?"

Senior citizens in Petersburg are living longer than youth because the young people are killing each other, she said.

"That is what makes me cry. One child in jail and one child dead," Wilson-Smith said. "[Two] children say goodbye to life as we know it, and it appears to all be okay."

Wilson-Smith wrote that she was sorry that the graffiti was sprayed, and she hoped it will be investigated and prosecuted, and never happen again. However, the key to stopping criminal mischief is simple.

"No one can come into our back yard and create havoc if we don’t let it happen and if we are not creating an equal amount of havoc ourselves," she posted.

Sometime in late August, someone spray-painted racial epithets on two sections of privacy fence at the site of a two-story house going up at the intersection of Sixth and Accomack streets in east Petersburg. One read, "Jesus Hates N*****s," and the other read, "F*** U N***** Muslim."

The property is owned by a Black woman who has lived in Blandford for more than three decades.

Petersburg Police say the investigation into the graffiti incident is continuing. Because of that ongoing investigation, Petersburg officials have been reticent to comment despite calls on social media for them to do so.

