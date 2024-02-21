Petersburg councilors are asked to not back off on project for new animal shelter

Workers at the Petersburg Animal Shelter tend to some of their furry occupants in this file photo.

PETERSBURG – Saying they know the city has other pressing priorities, members of the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals encouraged City Council Tuesday night to not forget about replacing the existing animal shelter.

“We just ask that you seriously consider prioritizing the [new] shelter,” Jo Ann Glazier, a member of the SPCA of Petersburg and Colonial Heights board of directors, told councilors. The current one, located off Johnson Road near Interstate 85, is more than a half-century old and is in deteriorating shape, she said. In addition, the demand for animal care has exceeded the capacity of the existing facility.

“2024 must be the year that the new Petersburg Animal Shelter becomes a reality,” Glazier said.

The SPCA, which has been working with the city since last year on the project, wants the new facility built at the intersection of Flank and Johnson roads near the Petersburg-Prince George County line.

The new place would have 45 dog runs, a separate place for cats, and larger administrative and adoption spaces. The existing shelter is a cinderblock building with drainage issues and less-than-ideal kennel spaces for its four-legged inhabitants, and is often overcapacity with strays and others surrendered to the shelter.

Glazier noted that for a city the size of Petersburg, the shelter has not grown to meet demand. In Colonial Heights, with a population about 17,000 less than Petersburg, its shelter “is four times the size” of Petersburg’s, Glazier noted.

“Would you want this crude building to represent Petersburg?” Glasier asked rhetorically.

Glazier was joined by some of the SPCA volunteers who stood up and waved signs calling for the new animal shelter to be built.

Tuesday night was the second straight meeting that the word “shelter” was brought up, but unlike the other time, there were no signals of hostility.

Two weeks ago, council was approached by advocates for establishing a long-wished-for shelter for Petersburg’s homeless. That presentation turned tense, however, when the advocates and Mayor Sam Parham had a difference of opinion over the participation of the city’s faith-based community in finding a solution.

After Parham claimed that the churches rebuffed city government’s previous requests to work together, several members of the audience loudly shared their displeasure with that statement. They said it was the other way around, that the churches had been helping but the city was reticent.

Tensions spilled out into the hallway outside the meeting when the advocates confronted Vice Mayor Darrin Hill about Parham’s comments.

This time around, there were no comments from the mayor or anyone else about the new animal shelter.

Expansion and denials

In other business Tuesday night:

Council approved a lease agreement between the city and Old Towne’s Alibi, a restaurant and tavern at the corner of Bank and Sycamore streets. The restaurant, owned by Kat McCay, wanted to expand its dining capacity into an outdoor setting in a small vacant lot adjacent to the restaurant.

In approving the request, council also accepted a stipulation from Ward 1 Councilor Marlow Jones that the $500 monthly lease payment would go toward helping causes such as homeless advocacy and the Petersburg Academic Sports League.

The vote was 6-0 with one abstention – Ward 4 Councilor Charlie Cuthbert, whose district includes Old Towne. Cuthbert said he was abstaining because McCay is one of his anticipated opponents in the upcoming November council election.

Council rejected two separate proposals that would have created a car wash and used-car lot near the entrance to the Oakhurst neighborhood and an automotive storage lot in the Anchor Industrial Park area off West Washington Street. Some councilors complained about the perceived image of Petersburg becoming a used-car or abandoned-car haven.

Cuthbert questioned the city’s planning director about recommending approval for the car wash at Oakhurst. “Would you want to pass a used-car lot every time you went into your neighborhood?” he said.

Later in the meeting, when the issue of the cars was brought up on the council dais, the business owner requesting the Oakhurst project became very agitated.

“It’s a car wash,” Chase Gibrall shouted from the audience. He then commented about Petersburg “going downhill” as he angrily left the meeting room.

