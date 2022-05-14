In Petersburg, a fourth straight day of gun violence: Two people shot on Halifax Street

PETERSBURG — Two people were shot Friday afternoon, the fourth consecutive day in the city where someone was injured by gun violence.

Both victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Halifax Street, several blocks from where another person was shot Thursday night.

No motive or suspect details were released.

Six people have been shot in Petersburg in the past four days. Two of those injured were taken to hospitals in Richmond where they were last reported in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information on Friday’s shooting or any of the others this week is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or through the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg experiences a fourth straight day of gun violence