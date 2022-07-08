Petersburg gets second $10.5 million payment for COVID recovery

Petersburg City Hall at 135 N. Union Street.

PETERSBURG — The second installment of federal monies designed to help localities recover from the pandemic has arrived in Petersburg. The city will now have to decide how to use the second tranche of funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act into law into law in Spring 2021, sending $1.9 Trillion in relief funds designated for COVID-19 recovery. About $350 billion of that was sent to help state, local and tribal governments. Petersburg's portion of that sum came out to $20.9 million split across two installments of $10.48 million. The first was received in September 2021, the second was just accepted earlier this week.

When asked about a schedule or a process for distributing the second round of funds, a Petersburg spokesperson said no decision has yet been made on the use of the ARPA funds at the moment.

Petersburg elected to spend its first tranche on 12 projects totaling about $8.8 million. Since then, some dollar amounts have shifted and a couple of projects were added.

More:Petersburg picks 12 projects for $8.8 million in first round of American Rescue Plan funds

Some of those plans call for redevelopment of major buildings in the city, like the old Social Services building on Farmer Street and Southside Depot. City Parks are also due for a facelift, a number of emergency communications systems are getting upgraded and many water and sewer systems are set for updates. The full list of ARPA spending budgeted this fiscal year is below:

$1,174,752 - Farmer Street Building Phase I - III renovations

$1,364,035 - Southside Depot renovations

$200,000 - Citywide Master Plan

$306,000 - Parks and Recreation rehabilitation

$262,848 - EMS Equipment: 9 Monitored Defibrillator

$226,134 - EMS Fire radios

$98,551 - Police radios

$1,000,000 - Motorola Radio System upgrades, Phase I

$390,000 - Replacement Computer Aided Dispatch system

$465,000 - replacement of city fleet vehicles

$90,000 - Wilcox Lake Design Phase I

$1,250,132 - Storm water projects on Claremont Street, South Whitehill Drive, North Whitehill Drive and Fleets Branch

Story continues

Some ARPA spending happened in the previous fiscal year, for expenses like hazard pay to first responders and an expense for the construction of the Petersburg Library events center.

It is yet to be seen how the city will distribute the most recent funds. For the first tranche, Petersburg accepted applications for projects hoping to make use of the funding. It received 106 applications totaling $50 million in revenue before boiling it down to the final 12 projects initially selected. That process was done under previous City Manager Stuart Turille. A regime change is imminent with this week's announcement that March Altman will take over as city manager in mid-August.

ARPA funds come with the stipulation that they be used in specific ways – the support of public health expenditures, to address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg gets its second $10.5 million installment of recovery funds