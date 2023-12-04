Petersburg High School alumni donate over $4K to Dr. James L. Ruffa Scholarship Fund

Petersburg High School alumni present a check for Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Dr. James L. Ruffa Scholarship Fund on November 17. L to R Front Row: Bonnie Falls, Director of Scholarship Program Services, John Randolph Foundation, Joyce Wallace, ’61, Jane Ruffa, JoAnne Ruffa, Jimbo VanLandingham, ‘68, Janet Fisher Callis ‘68, Linda Cairns,‘65. L to R Back Row: Jimmy Jacobs, ‘65, Anne Preston Ruffa, Chris Ruffa, James “Jay” Ruffa, Alfred Elmore ‘ 65, Judy Russell ‘65, Kevin Foster, Executive Director, John Randolph Foundation

PETERSBURG — Petersburg High School alumni who graduated between 1960 and 1970 presented a $4,443.17 check to the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Dr. James L. Ruffa Scholarship Fund, managed by the John Randolph Foundation.

“We are thrilled to donate the proceeds of the Mega Reunion to the James Ruffa Scholarship Fund," Mega Reunion IV chairman James "Jimmy" Jacobs said. "James was a former classmate, and this is one small way that we can lend a hand to those students who walk the same halls that we once walked.”

The PHS Mega Reunion IV was held September 7-10 at the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel. Members of the committee that organized the four-day, three-night event presented the check on November 17.

Dr. James Lawrence Ruffa was a Petersburg native, Petersburg High School 1965 graduate, a life-long educator and the executive director of the Governor’s School from 2001-2010. Ruffa, described as a man of integrity and the rock of his family, died shortly after his retirement.

Jacobs ’65 and the following committee members presented the check: Jimbo VanLandingham ’68, vice chairman, Joyce Wallace ’61, treasurer, Judy Russell ’65, secretary, Alfred Elmore ’65, registration chair, Linda Cairns ’65, class of 1965 chair and Janet Callis Fisher ’68, in memorium chair. The following committee members were unable to attend the check presentation: Jerry Tatum ’65, Mega Reunion hospitality room chair, Michael Packer ’66, entertainment chair and Bob Walker ’66, 1966 class chair and president of the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Foundation.

Members of Ruffa’s family were also in attendance, including his son James “Jay” Ruffa, sister JoAnn Ruffa, brother Chris Ruffa and his wife Jane Ruffa and daughter Anne Preston Ruffa.

Kevin Foster, executive director of John Randolph Foundation and Bonnie Falls, director of scholarship program services were both humbled and honored to receive the check from the Mega Reunion’s committee for the Dr. James L. Ruffa Scholarship and thanked them for their generosity.

